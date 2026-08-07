Here's the live share price of Avance Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avance Technologies
|-1.1
|-6.25
|-10
|-24.37
|-40
|46.88
|78.98
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.4
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.8
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.4
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.1
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.4
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.3
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.2
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.2
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Avance Technologies has declined 40.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Avance Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.9
|0.9
|10
|0.9
|0.91
|20
|0.92
|0.92
|50
|0.96
|0.95
|100
|0.99
|1.03
|200
|1.27
|1.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Avance Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|AvanceTechnologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|AvanceTechnologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|AvanceTechnologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|AvanceTechnologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 10Th July 2026
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|AvanceTechnologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Avance Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035210 and registration number is 035210. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 198.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avance Technologies is ₹0.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avance Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avance Technologies is ₹178.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avance Technologies are ₹0.91 and ₹0.89.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avance Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avance Technologies is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of Avance Technologies is ₹0.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avance Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.25% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, -40.0% over 1 year, 46.88% across 3 years, and 78.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avance Technologies are 13.49 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global