Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Avance Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Avance Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Avance Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.89₹0.91
₹0.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.87₹3.15
₹0.90
Open Price
₹0.89
Prev. Close
₹0.90
Volume
45,96,045

Source: Dion Global

Avance Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avance Technologies		-1.1-6.25-10-24.37-4046.8878.98
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.4-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.8-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.4-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.114.0913.931.7911.1911.75.1
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.19.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.82.2219.72-8.4-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.3-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.218.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.2-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Avance Technologies has declined 40.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Avance Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Avance Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Avance Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.90.9
100.90.91
200.920.92
500.960.95
1000.991.03
2001.271.14

Source: Dion Global

Avance Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avance Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Avance Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTAvanceTechnologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
Jul 14, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTAvanceTechnologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTAvanceTechnologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 10, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTAvanceTechnologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 10Th July 2026
Jun 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTAvanceTechnologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Avance Technologies

Avance Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035210 and registration number is 035210. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 198.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Latesh Poojary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vasant Bhoir
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mane
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shakila Ramjansha Makandar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Devlekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Nawale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avance Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Avance Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avance Technologies is ₹0.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avance Technologies?

The Avance Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avance Technologies?

The market cap of Avance Technologies is ₹178.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avance Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avance Technologies are ₹0.91 and ₹0.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avance Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avance Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avance Technologies is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of Avance Technologies is ₹0.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Avance Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avance Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.25% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, -40.0% over 1 year, 46.88% across 3 years, and 78.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avance Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avance Technologies are 13.49 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Avance Technologies News

More Avance Technologies News
Market Pulse