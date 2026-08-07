What is the share price of Avance Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avance Technologies is ₹0.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Avance Technologies? The Avance Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avance Technologies? The market cap of Avance Technologies is ₹178.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Avance Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Avance Technologies are ₹0.91 and ₹0.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avance Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avance Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avance Technologies is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of Avance Technologies is ₹0.87 as on .

How has the Avance Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Avance Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.25% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, -40.0% over 1 year, 46.88% across 3 years, and 78.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avance Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avance Technologies are 13.49 and 0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global