Avance Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AVANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.39 Closed
-1.42-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Avance Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.39₹1.39
₹1.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.18₹2.66
₹1.39
Open Price
₹1.39
Prev. Close
₹1.41
Volume
2,91,997

Avance Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.39
  • R21.39
  • R31.39
  • Pivot
    1.39
  • S11.39
  • S21.39
  • S31.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.451.45
  • 100.471.47
  • 200.491.54
  • 500.481.53
  • 1000.351.26
  • 2000.270.89

Avance Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.33-19.19-20.11612.82546.51434.62969.23
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Avance Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Avance Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Avance Technologies Ltd.

Avance Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035210 and registration number is 035210. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 198.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Srikrishna Bhamidipati
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vasant Bhoir
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mane
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shakila Ramjansha Makandar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Devlekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Nawale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avance Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Avance Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Avance Technologies Ltd. is ₹55.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avance Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Avance Technologies Ltd. is 252.73 and PB ratio of Avance Technologies Ltd. is 0.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Avance Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avance Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avance Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avance Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avance Technologies Ltd. is ₹2.66 and 52-week low of Avance Technologies Ltd. is ₹.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

