Here's the live share price of Avana Electrosystems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Avana Electrosystems has declined 2.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.07%.
Avana Electrosystems’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avana Electrosystems
|-0.36
|-4.03
|-14.07
|-14.07
|-14.07
|-4.93
|-2.99
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Avana Electrosystems has declined 14.07% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Avana Electrosystems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.1
|68.52
|10
|69.56
|69.17
|20
|70.29
|70.2
|50
|39.8
|0
|100
|19.9
|0
|200
|9.95
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Avana Electrosystems fact sheet for more information
Avana Electrosystems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31400KA2010PLC054508 and registration number is 054508. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avana Electrosystems is ₹69.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Avana Electrosystems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Avana Electrosystems is ₹156.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avana Electrosystems are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avana Electrosystems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avana Electrosystems is ₹83.60 and 52-week low of Avana Electrosystems is ₹63.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Avana Electrosystems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -14.07% over 3 months, -14.07% over 1 year, -4.93% across 3 years, and -2.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avana Electrosystems are 0.00 and 3.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.