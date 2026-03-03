Facebook Pixel Code
Avana Electrosystems Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVANA ELECTROSYSTEMS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Avana Electrosystems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:49 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Avana Electrosystems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹69.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.95₹83.60
₹69.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹69.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Avana Electrosystems has declined 2.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.07%.

Avana Electrosystems’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Avana Electrosystems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avana Electrosystems		-0.36-4.03-14.07-14.07-14.07-4.93-2.99
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Avana Electrosystems has declined 14.07% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Avana Electrosystems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Avana Electrosystems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Avana Electrosystems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.168.52
1069.5669.17
2070.2970.2
5039.80
10019.90
2009.950

Avana Electrosystems Share Holding Pattern

Avana Electrosystems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Avana Electrosystems fact sheet for more information

About Avana Electrosystems

Avana Electrosystems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31400KA2010PLC054508 and registration number is 054508. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anantharamaiah Panish
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gururaj Dambal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Vinod Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K N Sreenath
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sheela Arvind
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shital Darak Mandhana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nama Sreeramaiah Kishore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avana Electrosystems Share Price

What is the share price of Avana Electrosystems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avana Electrosystems is ₹69.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avana Electrosystems?

The Avana Electrosystems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avana Electrosystems?

The market cap of Avana Electrosystems is ₹156.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avana Electrosystems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avana Electrosystems are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avana Electrosystems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avana Electrosystems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avana Electrosystems is ₹83.60 and 52-week low of Avana Electrosystems is ₹63.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Avana Electrosystems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avana Electrosystems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -14.07% over 3 months, -14.07% over 1 year, -4.93% across 3 years, and -2.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avana Electrosystems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avana Electrosystems are 0.00 and 3.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Avana Electrosystems News

