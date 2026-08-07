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Available Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVAILABLE FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Available Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹135.40 Closed
-1.88₹ -2.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Available Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.00₹138.25
₹135.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.15₹181.00
₹135.40
Open Price
₹136.20
Prev. Close
₹138.00
Volume
3,212

Source: Dion Global

Available Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Available Finance		-4.21-10.72-15.38-9.43-22.41-2.189.52
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Available Finance has declined 22.41% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Available Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Available Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Available Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5142.24139.63
10144.49142
20147.51145
50151.74148.59
100148.77150.19
200151.33157.55

Source: Dion Global

Available Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Available Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Available Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTAvailable Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 24, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTAvailable Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Jul 24, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTAvailable Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 24, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTAvailable Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 24, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTAvailable Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Directors And CFO Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Available Finance

Available Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1993PLC007481 and registration number is 007481. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Sahu
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vikas Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Sohani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhawal Bagmar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradhumn Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apoorva Jain
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Available Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Available Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Available Finance is ₹135.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Available Finance?

The Available Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Available Finance?

The market cap of Available Finance is ₹138.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Available Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Available Finance are ₹138.25 and ₹132.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Available Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Available Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Available Finance is ₹181.00 and 52-week low of Available Finance is ₹122.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Available Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Available Finance has shown returns of -1.88% over the past day, -10.72% for the past month, -15.37% over 3 months, -22.41% over 1 year, -2.18% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Available Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Available Finance are 1.29 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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