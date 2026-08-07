Here's the live share price of Available Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Available Finance
|-4.21
|-10.72
|-15.38
|-9.43
|-22.41
|-2.18
|9.52
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Available Finance has declined 22.41% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Available Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|142.24
|139.63
|10
|144.49
|142
|20
|147.51
|145
|50
|151.74
|148.59
|100
|148.77
|150.19
|200
|151.33
|157.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Available Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Available Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Available Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Available Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Available Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Available Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Directors And CFO Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Available Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1993PLC007481 and registration number is 007481. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Available Finance is ₹135.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Available Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Available Finance is ₹138.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Available Finance are ₹138.25 and ₹132.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Available Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Available Finance is ₹181.00 and 52-week low of Available Finance is ₹122.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Available Finance has shown returns of -1.88% over the past day, -10.72% for the past month, -15.37% over 3 months, -22.41% over 1 year, -2.18% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Available Finance are 1.29 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global