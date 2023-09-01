Follow Us

Available Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AVAILABLE FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹134.90 Closed
-0.85-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Available Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.05₹139.95
₹134.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.40₹294.80
₹134.90
Open Price
₹139.95
Prev. Close
₹136.05
Volume
1,020

Available Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1139.55
  • R2144.2
  • R3148.45
  • Pivot
    135.3
  • S1130.65
  • S2126.4
  • S3121.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5260.19135.07
  • 10253.72135.54
  • 20241.92138.07
  • 50234.65143.93
  • 100191.79148.26
  • 200155.25152.06

Available Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.70-8.57-13.667.92-45.761,607.591,827.14
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Available Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Available Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Available Finance Ltd.

Available Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1993PLC007481 and registration number is 007481. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Sahu
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Sohani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahive Alam Khan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Jha
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Vikas Gupta
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Aseem Trivedi
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Available Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Available Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Available Finance Ltd. is ₹137.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Available Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Available Finance Ltd. is 827.61 and PB ratio of Available Finance Ltd. is 7.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Available Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Available Finance Ltd. is ₹134.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Available Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Available Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Available Finance Ltd. is ₹294.80 and 52-week low of Available Finance Ltd. is ₹112.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

