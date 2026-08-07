What is the share price of Available Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Available Finance is ₹135.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Available Finance? The Available Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Available Finance? The market cap of Available Finance is ₹138.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Available Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Available Finance are ₹138.25 and ₹132.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Available Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Available Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Available Finance is ₹181.00 and 52-week low of Available Finance is ₹122.15 as on .

How has the Available Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Available Finance has shown returns of -1.88% over the past day, -10.72% for the past month, -15.37% over 3 months, -22.41% over 1 year, -2.18% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Available Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Available Finance are 1.29 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global