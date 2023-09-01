Follow Us

AUTORIDERS FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.44 Closed
00
As on Aug 7, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Autoriders Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.44₹0.44
₹0.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.44₹0.46
₹0.44
Open Price
₹0.44
Prev. Close
₹0.44
Volume
0

Autoriders Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.44
  • R20.44
  • R30.44
  • Pivot
    0.44
  • S10.44
  • S20.44
  • S30.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.470.44
  • 100.50.45
  • 200.560.5
  • 500.860.68
  • 1000.960.82
  • 2000.950.89

Autoriders Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0000-4.35-4.35-10.20
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Autoriders Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Autoriders Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Sep, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Sep, 2020Board MeetingA.G.M.
28 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Autoriders Finance Ltd.

Autoriders Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035433 and registration number is 035433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Mr. Prabhakar Chavan
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Gokulsingh Rajput
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deanna Gowria
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Autoriders Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Autoriders Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Autoriders Finance Ltd. is ₹.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Autoriders Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Autoriders Finance Ltd. is -11.0 and PB ratio of Autoriders Finance Ltd. is -0.04 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the share price of Autoriders Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Autoriders Finance Ltd. is ₹.44 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Autoriders Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Autoriders Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Autoriders Finance Ltd. is ₹.46 and 52-week low of Autoriders Finance Ltd. is ₹.44 as on Aug 07, 2023.

