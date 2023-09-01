Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4.35
|-4.35
|-10.20
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Sep, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Sep, 2020
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|28 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Autoriders Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035433 and registration number is 035433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
The market cap of Autoriders Finance Ltd. is ₹.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.
P/E ratio of Autoriders Finance Ltd. is -11.0 and PB ratio of Autoriders Finance Ltd. is -0.04 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Autoriders Finance Ltd. is ₹.44 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Autoriders Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Autoriders Finance Ltd. is ₹.46 and 52-week low of Autoriders Finance Ltd. is ₹.44 as on Aug 07, 2023.