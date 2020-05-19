Auto stocks up for a bumpy ride; three shares with as much as 37% upside to dodge the potholes ahead

As a large number tier-1 cities, that fall in the red zone, accounted for one-third the overall demand of the auto sector, the sales figures are set to stay muted for the industry.

As auto manufacturers reopened some production units, auto stocks were seen trading in the green. However, the key challenge that the automotive industry faces is getting the sales numbers up that were already not going through pleasant times in the pre-coronavirus world. As a large number of tier-1 cities, that fall in the red zone, accounted for one-third of the overall demand of the auto sector, the sales figures are set to stay muted for the industry. ICICI Securities has reduced its volume growth estimates for the entire sector. ‘‘We model PV segment decline of ~20% (from 2% earlier) and 2W segment decline of ~16% (from 2%),’’ said ICICI Securities. With this, the brokerage and research firm has a ‘buy’ call on three auto stocks with an upside of as much as 37%.

Eicher Motors: The strong brand for Royal Enfield’s products and the rising financial penetration of the company is to benefit Eicher Motors, said ICICI Securities. ‘‘Over the medium-to-long term, we believe the premiumisation theme will play out in 2Ws albeit at a slower pace,vis-a-vis PVs,’’ it said. The brokerage has trimmed its target price significantly to Rs 17,815 per share, which could still help investors pocket 37% gains from the current market price. Earnings per share estimates have been slashed to Rs 584 per share for the current fiscal year.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The farm equipment sector remains the cash-cow for Mahindra and Mahindra and rural demand has been pegged as the key growth driver for the stock. ICICI Securities has trimmed the earnings estimate by 28.5%/13.3% for FY21E/FY22E, respectively. “We value the business at reduced 4.5x (earlier: 5.5x) FY22E core EBITDA of Rs270/share (earlier: Rs353) and value subsidiaries at Rs213/share (earlier: Rs294). This works out to a SoTP-based target price of Rs483/share,” the brokerage said. Mahindra and Mahindra has 92% production units falling in the red and orange zone which might prove to be a difficulty. The scrip poses an upside of 27% from current levels.

TVS Motors: The brokerage firm maintained its optimism on TVS Motors, which it said, has the capability to deliver better than industry growth based on rising brand equity and superior technology. “Factoring in the impact of Covid-19 related lower growth in H1FY21, we cut our FY21E/FY22E standalone EPS estimates by ~31%/8%, respectively,” ICICI Securities said. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 394 per share on TVS Motors. Upside on the stock is 30% from current levels.