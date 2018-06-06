Auto, realty stocks zoom 3.5% after RBI hikes rate after four-year pause

Interest rate-sensitive bank, auto and realty stocks rose by up to 3.5 per cent today following the policy rate hike by the Reserve Bank after a four-year pause. Among bank stocks, SBI rose by 2.43 per cent, Punjab National Bank (2.36 per cent), Bank of Baroda (2.03 per cent), Federal Bank (1.09 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.90 per cent), YES Bank (0.70 per cent), IndusInd Bank (0.55 per cent), AXIS Bank (0.08 per cent) on BSE.

Led by gains in these stocks, the BSE bank index rose by 0.57 per cent to end at 29,460.10. From realty space, shares of Indiabulls Real Estate gained 2.81 per cent, Godrej Properties (2.76 per cent), Unitech (2.45 per cent), Oberoi Realty (1.63 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects (1.06 per cent), DLF (0.63 per cent), Sobha (0.46 per cent), Omaxe (0.45 per cent) and Phoenix Mills (0.43 per cent).