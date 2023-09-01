Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Auto Pins (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AUTO PINS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Susp. & Braking - Springs | Smallcap | BSE
₹75.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Auto Pins (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.90₹77.42
₹75.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.01₹88.00
₹75.90
Open Price
₹77.42
Prev. Close
₹75.90
Volume
0

Auto Pins (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.91
  • R277.93
  • R378.43
  • Pivot
    76.41
  • S175.39
  • S274.89
  • S373.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.3577.23
  • 1072.9277.49
  • 2077.5876.21
  • 5077.1873.44
  • 10073.5472.82
  • 20093.3775.92

Auto Pins (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.9610.7133.860.53-4.29106.25116.55
12.809.0323.2020.933.86203.5949.57
-2.6312.0963.9377.46128.34127.55304.35
4.4912.9678.5994.6989.83359.09256.20

Auto Pins (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Auto Pins (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Auto Pins (India) Ltd.

Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1975PLC007994 and registration number is 007994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajbir Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpy Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Nand Kishore Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Auto Pins (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Auto Pins (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is ₹43.32 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Auto Pins (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is 38.33 and PB ratio of Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is 6.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Auto Pins (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is ₹75.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Auto Pins (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auto Pins (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is ₹88.00 and 52-week low of Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is ₹45.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data