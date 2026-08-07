Here's the live share price of Auto Pins (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Auto Pins (India)
|-22.58
|-43.03
|-45.17
|-15.86
|-49.75
|11.13
|1.24
|Jamna Auto Industries
|10.41
|6.98
|10.37
|7.14
|62.24
|9.23
|10.62
|Frontier Springs
|4.28
|-2.36
|-11.05
|-0.72
|-13.87
|81.48
|72.36
|Remsons Industries
|7.53
|4.81
|-22.07
|-25.75
|-22.41
|6.81
|14.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Auto Pins (India) has declined 49.75% compared to peers like Jamna Auto Industries (62.24%), Frontier Springs (-13.87%), Remsons Industries (-22.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Auto Pins (India) has underperformed peers relative to Jamna Auto Industries (10.62%) and Frontier Springs (72.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|147.89
|133.92
|10
|169.43
|148.48
|20
|179.31
|161.8
|50
|170.5
|166.53
|100
|157.38
|165.21
|200
|175.77
|163.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Auto Pins (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Auto Pins (India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The First Quarter Ende
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Auto Pins (India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Auto Pins (India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|May 29, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Auto Pins (India - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
|May 29, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|Auto Pins (India - Non- Applicability Of Regulation 23 (9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Source: Dion Global
Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1975PLC007994 and registration number is 007994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auto Pins (India) is ₹108.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Auto Pins (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Auto Pins (India) is ₹61.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Auto Pins (India) are ₹108.50 and ₹108.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auto Pins (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auto Pins (India) is ₹270.10 and 52-week low of Auto Pins (India) is ₹108.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Auto Pins (India) has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -43.03% for the past month, -45.17% over 3 months, -49.75% over 1 year, 11.13% across 3 years, and 1.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Auto Pins (India) are 227.94 and 7.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global