What is the share price of Auto Pins (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auto Pins (India) is ₹108.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Auto Pins (India)? The Auto Pins (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Auto Pins (India)? The market cap of Auto Pins (India) is ₹61.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Auto Pins (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Auto Pins (India) are ₹108.50 and ₹108.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Auto Pins (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auto Pins (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auto Pins (India) is ₹270.10 and 52-week low of Auto Pins (India) is ₹108.80 as on .

How has the Auto Pins (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Auto Pins (India) has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -43.03% for the past month, -45.17% over 3 months, -49.75% over 1 year, 11.13% across 3 years, and 1.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Auto Pins (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Auto Pins (India) are 227.94 and 7.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global