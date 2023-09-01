Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1975PLC007994 and registration number is 007994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is ₹43.32 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is 38.33 and PB ratio of Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is 6.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is ₹75.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auto Pins (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is ₹88.00 and 52-week low of Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is ₹45.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.