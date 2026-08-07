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Auto Pins (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUTO PINS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Auto Pins (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹108.50 Closed
-4.99₹ -5.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Auto Pins (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.50₹108.50
₹108.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.80₹270.10
₹108.50
Open Price
₹108.50
Prev. Close
₹114.20
Volume
25

Source: Dion Global

Auto Pins (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Auto Pins (India)		-22.58-43.03-45.17-15.86-49.7511.131.24
Jamna Auto Industries		10.416.9810.377.1462.249.2310.62
Frontier Springs		4.28-2.36-11.05-0.72-13.8781.4872.36
Remsons Industries		7.534.81-22.07-25.75-22.416.8114.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Auto Pins (India) has declined 49.75% compared to peers like Jamna Auto Industries (62.24%), Frontier Springs (-13.87%), Remsons Industries (-22.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Auto Pins (India) has underperformed peers relative to Jamna Auto Industries (10.62%) and Frontier Springs (72.36%).

Auto Pins (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Auto Pins (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5147.89133.92
10169.43148.48
20179.31161.8
50170.5166.53
100157.38165.21
200175.77163.28

Source: Dion Global

Auto Pins (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Auto Pins (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Auto Pins (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTAuto Pins (India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The First Quarter Ende
Jul 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTAuto Pins (India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTAuto Pins (India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
May 29, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTAuto Pins (India - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
May 29, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTAuto Pins (India - Non- Applicability Of Regulation 23 (9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati

Source: Dion Global

About Auto Pins (India)

Auto Pins (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1975PLC007994 and registration number is 007994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajbir Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Joginder Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Pathak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonia Mendiratta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Auto Pins (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Auto Pins (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auto Pins (India) is ₹108.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Auto Pins (India)?

The Auto Pins (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Auto Pins (India)?

The market cap of Auto Pins (India) is ₹61.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Auto Pins (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Auto Pins (India) are ₹108.50 and ₹108.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Auto Pins (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auto Pins (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auto Pins (India) is ₹270.10 and 52-week low of Auto Pins (India) is ₹108.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Auto Pins (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Auto Pins (India) has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -43.03% for the past month, -45.17% over 3 months, -49.75% over 1 year, 11.13% across 3 years, and 1.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Auto Pins (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Auto Pins (India) are 227.94 and 7.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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