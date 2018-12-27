Australian shares set to open higher on Wall Street’s lead; New Zealand up

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 4:13 AM

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday on the back of a sharp rebound on Wall Street, while energy stocks are also set to gain as oil prices surge.

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday on the back of a sharp rebound on Wall Street, while energy stocks are also set to gain as oil prices surge. U.S. stocks gained following the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, fueled by a surge in retail shares, while oil posted its strongest daily gain in more than two years. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, an 80.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.5 percent higher on Monday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher in early trade.

