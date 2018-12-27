Australian shares set to open higher on Wall Street’s lead; New Zealand up

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday on the back of a sharp rebound on Wall Street, while energy stocks are also set to gain as oil prices surge.
Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday on the back of a sharp rebound on Wall Street, while energy stocks are also set to gain as oil prices surge. U.S. stocks gained following the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, fueled by a surge in retail shares, while oil posted its strongest daily gain in more than two years. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, an 80.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.5 percent higher on Monday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher in early trade.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.