Australian Premium Solar (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUSTRALIAN PREMIUM SOLAR (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Australian Premium Solar (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹297.60 Closed
-2.94₹ -9.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:44 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Australian Premium Solar (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹280.05₹301.00
₹297.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹280.05₹654.00
₹297.60
Open Price
₹280.05
Prev. Close
₹306.60
Volume
31,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Australian Premium Solar (India) has gained 15.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.34%.

Australian Premium Solar (India)’s current P/E of 10.81x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Australian Premium Solar (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Australian Premium Solar (India)		-9.72-13.22-25.32-37.41-26.7226.5015.15
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.624.8010.563.7617.5421.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-6.25-0.220.2927.3148.669.323.27
GE Vernova T&D India		0.989.1430.0733.90187.56229.6694.28
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.364.41-0.74-7.5040.0328.0724.16
KEC International		-4.37-8.22-21.58-33.36-17.696.854.15
ACME Solar Holdings		0.296.876.35-22.2023.96-2.83-1.71
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.5623.7522.74-39.95-16.11116.02103.00
Voltamp Transformers		4.5716.0311.328.8540.4746.9449.75
Transrail Lighting		-4.28-1.11-13.68-30.964.35-0.99-0.60
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-6.2611.5012.75-6.11128.3228.8216.41
Vikram Solar		-9.87-22.20-33.32-49.65-53.11-22.31-14.06
Oriana Power		-7.23-5.83-24.26-25.5652.0278.2641.46
GK Energy		-9.872.42-27.78-36.94-36.94-14.25-8.81
Bajel Projects		-3.37-3.76-10.82-23.75-1.85-6.51-3.96
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.52-17.17-36.19-42.22-42.22-16.71-10.39
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.263.36-7.89-18.28-28.07100.9370.95
Jyoti Structures		-5.2424.315.09-28.16-30.2123.9724.87
Vilas Transcore		-5.8613.96-7.82-31.1616.1618.5210.73
Viviana Power Tech		-9.64-14.07-21.02-16.3255.05125.1360.82

Over the last one year, Australian Premium Solar (India) has declined 26.72% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.54%), Adani Energy Solutions (48.66%), GE Vernova T&D India (187.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Australian Premium Solar (India) has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.27%).

Australian Premium Solar (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Australian Premium Solar (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5324.04317.04
10339.82329.75
20354.23339.67
50348.65356.62
100401.65388.23
200463.37420.44

Australian Premium Solar (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Australian Premium Solar (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.52%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.56%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Australian Premium Solar (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Australian Premium Solar (India) fact sheet for more information

About Australian Premium Solar (India)

Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300GJ2013PLC075244 and registration number is 075244. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 432.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nikunjkumar Chimanlal Patel
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Jayeshkumar Suthar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chimanbhai Ranchhodbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Babaldas Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anupriya Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Australian Premium Solar (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Australian Premium Solar (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Australian Premium Solar (India) is ₹297.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Australian Premium Solar (India)?

The Australian Premium Solar (India) is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Australian Premium Solar (India)?

The market cap of Australian Premium Solar (India) is ₹597.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Australian Premium Solar (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Australian Premium Solar (India) are ₹301.00 and ₹280.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Australian Premium Solar (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Australian Premium Solar (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Australian Premium Solar (India) is ₹654.00 and 52-week low of Australian Premium Solar (India) is ₹280.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Australian Premium Solar (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Australian Premium Solar (India) has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, -6.5% for the past month, -29.78% over 3 months, -29.34% over 1 year, 26.5% across 3 years, and 15.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Australian Premium Solar (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Australian Premium Solar (India) are 10.81 and 4.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Australian Premium Solar (India) News

