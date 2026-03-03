Here's the live share price of Australian Premium Solar (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Australian Premium Solar (India) has gained 15.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.34%.
Australian Premium Solar (India)’s current P/E of 10.81x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Australian Premium Solar (India)
|-9.72
|-13.22
|-25.32
|-37.41
|-26.72
|26.50
|15.15
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.62
|4.80
|10.56
|3.76
|17.54
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-6.25
|-0.22
|0.29
|27.31
|48.66
|9.32
|3.27
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.98
|9.14
|30.07
|33.90
|187.56
|229.66
|94.28
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.36
|4.41
|-0.74
|-7.50
|40.03
|28.07
|24.16
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.22
|-21.58
|-33.36
|-17.69
|6.85
|4.15
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.29
|6.87
|6.35
|-22.20
|23.96
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.56
|23.75
|22.74
|-39.95
|-16.11
|116.02
|103.00
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.57
|16.03
|11.32
|8.85
|40.47
|46.94
|49.75
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.28
|-1.11
|-13.68
|-30.96
|4.35
|-0.99
|-0.60
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-6.26
|11.50
|12.75
|-6.11
|128.32
|28.82
|16.41
|Vikram Solar
|-9.87
|-22.20
|-33.32
|-49.65
|-53.11
|-22.31
|-14.06
|Oriana Power
|-7.23
|-5.83
|-24.26
|-25.56
|52.02
|78.26
|41.46
|GK Energy
|-9.87
|2.42
|-27.78
|-36.94
|-36.94
|-14.25
|-8.81
|Bajel Projects
|-3.37
|-3.76
|-10.82
|-23.75
|-1.85
|-6.51
|-3.96
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.52
|-17.17
|-36.19
|-42.22
|-42.22
|-16.71
|-10.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.26
|3.36
|-7.89
|-18.28
|-28.07
|100.93
|70.95
|Jyoti Structures
|-5.24
|24.31
|5.09
|-28.16
|-30.21
|23.97
|24.87
|Vilas Transcore
|-5.86
|13.96
|-7.82
|-31.16
|16.16
|18.52
|10.73
|Viviana Power Tech
|-9.64
|-14.07
|-21.02
|-16.32
|55.05
|125.13
|60.82
Over the last one year, Australian Premium Solar (India) has declined 26.72% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.54%), Adani Energy Solutions (48.66%), GE Vernova T&D India (187.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Australian Premium Solar (India) has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|324.04
|317.04
|10
|339.82
|329.75
|20
|354.23
|339.67
|50
|348.65
|356.62
|100
|401.65
|388.23
|200
|463.37
|420.44
In the latest quarter, Australian Premium Solar (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.52%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.56%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Australian Premium Solar (India) fact sheet for more information
Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300GJ2013PLC075244 and registration number is 075244. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 432.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Australian Premium Solar (India) is ₹297.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Australian Premium Solar (India) is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Australian Premium Solar (India) is ₹597.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Australian Premium Solar (India) are ₹301.00 and ₹280.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Australian Premium Solar (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Australian Premium Solar (India) is ₹654.00 and 52-week low of Australian Premium Solar (India) is ₹280.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Australian Premium Solar (India) has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, -6.5% for the past month, -29.78% over 3 months, -29.34% over 1 year, 26.5% across 3 years, and 15.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Australian Premium Solar (India) are 10.81 and 4.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.