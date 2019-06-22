Australian investors now have access to Nifty50 ETF

By: |
Mumbai | Published: June 22, 2019 12:40:36 AM

Australia has joined the group of global markets that have access to NSE's Nifty50-based products on their respective exchanges.

Nifty50 ETF is a partnership between ETF Securities and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

Australia has joined the group of global markets that have access to NSE’s Nifty50-based products on their respective exchanges.

ETF Securities, an Australia-based provider of accessible investment solutions, on Friday launched the first Indian ETF on the Australian Securities Exchange. Listed on the Australian exchange with the code NDIA, the ETF will provide investors of that country an access to India.

NDIA will track the Nifty 50 index which accounts for 13 sectors representing about 66.8% of the free float market capitalisation of stocks listed on the NSE.

“ETF on Nifty50 in Australia will help institutional and retail investors in Australia to efficiently participate in the world’s fastest-growing major economy,” said Mukesh Agarwal, CEO of NSE Indices.

Nifty50 ETF is a partnership between ETF Securities and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Australian investors now have access to Nifty50 ETF
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop