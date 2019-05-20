Australian dollar jumps on surprise Liberal election victory

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 7:07:11 AM

The Australian dollar jumped on Monday as markets responded to the surprise election victory of the country's conservative government in a national poll held over the weekend.

The Aussie climbed around 0.5 percent to a one-week peak of ##IMG-CONTENT##.6990, before paring gains slightly to trade around ##IMG-CONTENT##.6898.The Aussie climbed around 0.5 percent to a one-week peak of ##IMG-CONTENT##.6990, before paring gains slightly to trade around ##IMG-CONTENT##.6898.

The Australian dollar jumped on Monday as markets responded to the surprise election victory of the country’s conservative government in a national poll held over the weekend.

The Aussie climbed around 0.5 percent to a one-week peak of $0.6990, before paring gains slightly to trade around $0.6898.

“The AUD bounced this morning following the weekend’s Federal election,” said Imre Speizer, strategist at Westpac bank, adding that the currency could rise to 0.6965 throughout the day.

Australia’s Liberal-led coalition has won or is leading in 74 seats in its quest for a 76-seat majority, according to the Australian Electoral Commission, with three-quarters of votes counted.

The government campaigned on a platform of tax cuts and stability, but polls in the lead up to the election had pointed to a win for the opposition Labor Party, which had promised to reduce inequality through tax reform, higher wages, better public infrastructure and faster action on climate change.

The prospect of an extension of the status quo provided certainty to investors.

“Fiscal policy will be almost unchanged from the most recent Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook given the Coalition’s election commitments had a net (positive) A$102 million ($70.38 million)impact on the underlying cash balance,” said ANZ analysts in a research note.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi dollar pared its losses after falling to a seven-month low at the end of the previous week on a rocky global outlook for trade, rising 0.3 percent to $0.6529 on Monday morning.

The Aussie rose to A$1.0605 against its New Zealand neighbour, though later slipped to A$1.0564.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Australian dollar jumps on surprise Liberal election victory
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition