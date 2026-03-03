Facebook Pixel Code
Austere Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUSTERE SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Austere Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.10 Closed
-3.96₹ -1.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Austere Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.10₹48.00
₹46.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.80₹79.32
₹46.10
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹48.00
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Austere Systems has declined 10.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.88%.

Austere Systems’s current P/E of 8.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Austere Systems Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Austere Systems		-5.92-7.80-13.35-41.88-41.88-16.55-10.29
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Austere Systems has declined 41.88% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Austere Systems has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Austere Systems Financials

Austere Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.4449.1
1049.7749.56
2050.3149.8
5049.5350.68
10052.7253.67
20029.170

Austere Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Austere Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.70%, FII holding fell to 1.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Austere Systems Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTAustere Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Feb 05, 2026, 5:17 PM ISTAustere Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jan 27, 2026, 10:24 PM ISTAustere Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend At Rs. 0.20 Per Equity Share
Jan 22, 2026, 10:15 PM ISTAustere Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Interim Dividend
Jan 22, 2026, 4:46 PM ISTAustere Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

About Austere Systems

Austere Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900PN2015PLC155381 and registration number is 155381. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Gajanan Teni
    Director
  • Mr. Shikhir Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sharad Gaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Adbhut Prakash Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shriya Mangla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Esha Gupta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Austere Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Austere Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Austere Systems is ₹46.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Austere Systems?

The Austere Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Austere Systems?

The market cap of Austere Systems is ₹48.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Austere Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Austere Systems are ₹48.00 and ₹46.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Austere Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Austere Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Austere Systems is ₹79.32 and 52-week low of Austere Systems is ₹43.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Austere Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Austere Systems has shown returns of -3.96% over the past day, -10.01% for the past month, -14.96% over 3 months, -41.88% over 1 year, -16.55% across 3 years, and -10.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Austere Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Austere Systems are 8.25 and 1.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Austere Systems News

