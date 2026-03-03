Here's the live share price of Austere Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Austere Systems has declined 10.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.88%.
Austere Systems’s current P/E of 8.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Austere Systems
|-5.92
|-7.80
|-13.35
|-41.88
|-41.88
|-16.55
|-10.29
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Austere Systems has declined 41.88% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Austere Systems has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.44
|49.1
|10
|49.77
|49.56
|20
|50.31
|49.8
|50
|49.53
|50.68
|100
|52.72
|53.67
|200
|29.17
|0
In the latest quarter, Austere Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.70%, FII holding fell to 1.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|Austere Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Feb 05, 2026, 5:17 PM IST
|Austere Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jan 27, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
|Austere Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend At Rs. 0.20 Per Equity Share
|Jan 22, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
|Austere Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Interim Dividend
|Jan 22, 2026, 4:46 PM IST
|Austere Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Austere Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900PN2015PLC155381 and registration number is 155381. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Austere Systems is ₹46.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Austere Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Austere Systems is ₹48.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Austere Systems are ₹48.00 and ₹46.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Austere Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Austere Systems is ₹79.32 and 52-week low of Austere Systems is ₹43.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Austere Systems has shown returns of -3.96% over the past day, -10.01% for the past month, -14.96% over 3 months, -41.88% over 1 year, -16.55% across 3 years, and -10.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Austere Systems are 8.25 and 1.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.