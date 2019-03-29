Aussie shares set to open flat, China-US trade talks in focus; NZ up

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 5:05 AM

The local share price index futures fell 1 point to 6,167 by 2042 GMT, a 9.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

Aussie shares, US china, US china trade talks, Sino-US trade talks, S&P/ASX 200 index, market newsNew Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 18.12 points to 9,784.31 in early trade. (Reuters)

Australian shares are expected to open flat on Friday as investors await more developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks amid ongoing concerns about the health of the global economy. The local share price index futures fell 1 point to 6,167 by 2042 GMT, a 9.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 0.7 percent on Thursday as market participants cheered signs of possible progress towards a U.S.-China trade deal. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 18.12 points to 9,784.31 in early trade.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Aussie shares set to open flat, China-US trade talks in focus; NZ up
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition