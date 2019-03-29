Aussie shares set to open flat, China-US trade talks in focus; NZ up

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 18.12 points to 9,784.31 in early trade. (Reuters)

Australian shares are expected to open flat on Friday as investors await more developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks amid ongoing concerns about the health of the global economy. The local share price index futures fell 1 point to 6,167 by 2042 GMT, a 9.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 0.7 percent on Thursday as market participants cheered signs of possible progress towards a U.S.-China trade deal. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 18.12 points to 9,784.31 in early trade.