Aussie shares fall as resource stocks plunge; NZ flat

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 7:26 AM

Australian shares traded lower on Wednesday as resource-based stocks dropped after oil prices dived on worries of oversupply and slowing global demand.

Aussie shares, share market, resource stocks, Crude prices, crude oil, market newsThe S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 percent or 31.2 points to 5,803 by 0100 GMT. The benchmark saw significant sell-offs on Tuesday and fell 1.8 percent. (Reuters)

Australian shares traded lower on Wednesday as resource-based stocks dropped after oil prices dived on worries of oversupply and slowing global demand. Crude prices dropped 7 percent, extending Tuesday’s fall, triggered when U.S. President Donald Trump condemned planned oil output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 percent or 31.2 points to 5,803 by 0100 GMT. The benchmark saw significant sell-offs on Tuesday and fell 1.8 percent. “There’s a certain amount of oversupply in 2019 that’s been priced in, but on the other hand you’ve got weaker global economic growth and that’s expected to drive down demand,” said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.

“If you’ve assumed that with oil, you’ve got to translate that to other economic factors and then you start to see weaker commodity prices in metals as well.” The energy sub-index fell as much as 2.5 percent and plunged to a seven-month low. Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Santos Ltd and Oil Search Ltd fell more than 3 percent each.

Materials and mining stocks slipped 1.3 percent with mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto Ltd declining 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Financial shares reversed early gains to trade lower. Australia’s second largest lender Westpac Banking Corp fell 1 percent, while peer National Australia Bank Ltd declined 1.4 percent.

Plastics packaging maker Pact Group Holdings was the worst performer on the ASX 200, tumbling 15 percent to a record low after it cut its earnings forecast for fiscal 2019. Bucking the trend, technology stocks bounced back from heavy losses on Tuesday and gained as much as 0.9 percent. Tech equities were battered after i-Phone maker Apple Inc’s suppliers forecast lower earnings.

New Zealand stocks were flat, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index falling about 0.1 percent to 8,851.74. A2 Milk fell 2 percent, while Meridian Energy Ltd rose 1.6 percent after it reported October retail sales volumes higher than the previous month. Freight services provider Mainfreight Ltd was the best performer on the among the country’s stocks after the company reported strong half year results.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Aussie shares fall as resource stocks plunge; NZ flat
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition