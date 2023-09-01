Follow Us

AUSOM ENTERPRISE LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹79.25 Closed
1.991.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ausom Enterprise Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.70₹79.60
₹79.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.85₹94.00
₹79.25
Open Price
₹77.70
Prev. Close
₹77.70
Volume
23,649

Ausom Enterprise Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.07
  • R280.78
  • R381.97
  • Pivot
    78.88
  • S178.17
  • S276.98
  • S376.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.476.71
  • 1070.6275.68
  • 2071.3173.3
  • 5074.6469.04
  • 10071.4866.78
  • 20072.0166.61

Ausom Enterprise Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9216.2029.2425.64-2.53107.9117.15
-1.84-1.26-1.7056.61-24.23771.541,063.85
6.1414.8646.8338.745.26137.4736.59
-2.89-4.112.3627.0953.5853.5853.58
4.97-11.4830.2446.0948.18188.50251.29
4.6722.0518.2728.5418.81153.63-42.68
3.38-11.21-2.5537.3157.32277.95130.25
-2.91-6.23-1.3377.41123.09540.00540.00
7.85-0.4911.736.9126.29163.0898.84
-0.160.137.2313.515.6344.5226.73
0.660.38-0.31-3.67-13.38412.85287.37
8.4424.7355.7261.1824.5394.75-15.97
-0.37-10.83-14.85-13.96-21.47-1.061,432.55
0.608.0415.9510.2210.2210.2210.22
-1.81-8.13-17.34-5.38-43.56176.63176.63
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.7815.12-1.255.33-17.92287.73211.33
12.6620.0724.3737.705.15164.89-2.14
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85

Ausom Enterprise Ltd. Share Holdings

Ausom Enterprise Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ausom Enterprise Ltd.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190GJ1984PLC006746 and registration number is 006746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Zaverilal V Mandalia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kishor P Mandalia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vipul Mandalia
    Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyambhai Akbari
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Adeshara
    Director
  • Mrs. Nirupama H Vaghjiani
    Director

FAQs on Ausom Enterprise Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ausom Enterprise Ltd.?

The market cap of Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is ₹107.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ausom Enterprise Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is 25.81 and PB ratio of Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ausom Enterprise Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is ₹79.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ausom Enterprise Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ausom Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is ₹53.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

