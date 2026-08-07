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Ausom Enterprise Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUSOM ENTERPRISE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ausom Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.15 Closed
-0.59₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ausom Enterprise Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹138.00₹142.15
₹142.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.30₹178.00
₹142.15
Open Price
₹138.00
Prev. Close
₹143.00
Volume
97

Source: Dion Global

Ausom Enterprise Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ausom Enterprise		0.6421.76-6.3325.9634.7428.6810.57
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.329.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.05416.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.9-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.5250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.324.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.314.2153.859.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.70.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.45.83.65.911.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.325.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ausom Enterprise has gained 34.74% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ausom Enterprise has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Ausom Enterprise Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ausom Enterprise Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.36141.07
10135.58138.18
20129.82133.72
50126.41128.82
100121.97124.7
200116.56119

Source: Dion Global

Ausom Enterprise Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ausom Enterprise remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ausom Enterprise Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTAusom Enterprise - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve Standalone And Consolidated
Jul 14, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTAusom Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 07, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTAusom Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTAusom Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTAusom Enterprise - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ausom Enterprise

Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190GJ1984PLC006746 and registration number is 006746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 799.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Zaverilal V Mandalia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kishor P Mandalia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vipul Z Mandalia
    Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi D Prajapati
    Director
  • Mr. Vihar B Solanki
    Director
  • Mr. Milan M Parekh
    Director

FAQs on Ausom Enterprise Share Price

What is the share price of Ausom Enterprise?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ausom Enterprise is ₹142.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ausom Enterprise?

The Ausom Enterprise is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ausom Enterprise?

The market cap of Ausom Enterprise is ₹193.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ausom Enterprise?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ausom Enterprise are ₹142.15 and ₹138.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ausom Enterprise?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ausom Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ausom Enterprise is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Ausom Enterprise is ₹92.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ausom Enterprise performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ausom Enterprise has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 21.76% for the past month, -6.33% over 3 months, 34.74% over 1 year, 28.68% across 3 years, and 10.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ausom Enterprise?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ausom Enterprise are 9.94 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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