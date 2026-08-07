What is the share price of Ausom Enterprise? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ausom Enterprise is ₹142.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Ausom Enterprise? The Ausom Enterprise is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ausom Enterprise? The market cap of Ausom Enterprise is ₹193.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ausom Enterprise? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ausom Enterprise are ₹142.15 and ₹138.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ausom Enterprise? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ausom Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ausom Enterprise is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Ausom Enterprise is ₹92.30 as on .

How has the Ausom Enterprise performed historically in terms of returns? The Ausom Enterprise has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 21.76% for the past month, -6.33% over 3 months, 34.74% over 1 year, 28.68% across 3 years, and 10.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ausom Enterprise? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ausom Enterprise are 9.94 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global