Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.92
|16.20
|29.24
|25.64
|-2.53
|107.91
|17.15
|-1.84
|-1.26
|-1.70
|56.61
|-24.23
|771.54
|1,063.85
|6.14
|14.86
|46.83
|38.74
|5.26
|137.47
|36.59
|-2.89
|-4.11
|2.36
|27.09
|53.58
|53.58
|53.58
|4.97
|-11.48
|30.24
|46.09
|48.18
|188.50
|251.29
|4.67
|22.05
|18.27
|28.54
|18.81
|153.63
|-42.68
|3.38
|-11.21
|-2.55
|37.31
|57.32
|277.95
|130.25
|-2.91
|-6.23
|-1.33
|77.41
|123.09
|540.00
|540.00
|7.85
|-0.49
|11.73
|6.91
|26.29
|163.08
|98.84
|-0.16
|0.13
|7.23
|13.51
|5.63
|44.52
|26.73
|0.66
|0.38
|-0.31
|-3.67
|-13.38
|412.85
|287.37
|8.44
|24.73
|55.72
|61.18
|24.53
|94.75
|-15.97
|-0.37
|-10.83
|-14.85
|-13.96
|-21.47
|-1.06
|1,432.55
|0.60
|8.04
|15.95
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|-1.81
|-8.13
|-17.34
|-5.38
|-43.56
|176.63
|176.63
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.78
|15.12
|-1.25
|5.33
|-17.92
|287.73
|211.33
|12.66
|20.07
|24.37
|37.70
|5.15
|164.89
|-2.14
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.59
|-14.29
|6.08
|12.94
|-8.13
|-39.85
|-39.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190GJ1984PLC006746 and registration number is 006746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is ₹107.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is 25.81 and PB ratio of Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is ₹79.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ausom Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is ₹53.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.