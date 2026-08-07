Here's the live share price of Ausom Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ausom Enterprise
|0.64
|21.76
|-6.33
|25.96
|34.74
|28.68
|10.57
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.3
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.9
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.5
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.3
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.3
|14.21
|53.8
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.7
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.4
|5.8
|3.6
|5.9
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.3
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ausom Enterprise has gained 34.74% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ausom Enterprise has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.36
|141.07
|10
|135.58
|138.18
|20
|129.82
|133.72
|50
|126.41
|128.82
|100
|121.97
|124.7
|200
|116.56
|119
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ausom Enterprise remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Ausom Enterprise - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve Standalone And Consolidated
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Ausom Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Ausom Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Ausom Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Ausom Enterprise - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ausom Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190GJ1984PLC006746 and registration number is 006746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 799.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ausom Enterprise is ₹142.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ausom Enterprise is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ausom Enterprise is ₹193.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ausom Enterprise are ₹142.15 and ₹138.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ausom Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ausom Enterprise is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Ausom Enterprise is ₹92.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ausom Enterprise has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 21.76% for the past month, -6.33% over 3 months, 34.74% over 1 year, 28.68% across 3 years, and 10.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ausom Enterprise are 9.94 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global