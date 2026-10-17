Here's the live share price of Aurus Gem Corporaton along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lypsa Gems & Jewellery
|6.33
|-7.81
|-6.82
|-15.15
|-34.97
|-6.52
|-4.00
|Titan Company
|0.99
|-9.46
|-3.79
|-0.25
|22.17
|10.48
|11.44
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|0.72
|-3.88
|1.93
|26.66
|14.44
|25.25
|48.19
|Lalithaa Jewellery Mart
|-3.02
|21.04
|48.89
|48.89
|48.89
|14.19
|8.29
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|15.20
|33.97
|70.56
|147.04
|224.41
|161.97
|156.96
|PC Jeweller
|10.00
|28.59
|57.60
|70.83
|33.22
|70.05
|40.25
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|4.40
|3.45
|-19.98
|19.40
|159.46
|52.26
|50.73
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-4.69
|-9.00
|28.54
|49.66
|5.56
|12.58
|7.37
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|0.37
|-1.24
|1.08
|-9.06
|-8.42
|-8.79
|-5.37
|Senco Gold
|0.75
|1.58
|-7.65
|3.80
|6.24
|0.63
|10.75
|D P Abhushan
|-2.68
|74.57
|73.67
|112.70
|61.87
|28.38
|16.17
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|27.61
|39.10
|196.53
|400.16
|305.52
|80.11
|52.68
|Goldiam International
|4.90
|-0.50
|-9.21
|10.71
|17.23
|46.03
|17.22
|Shanti Gold International
|9.24
|70.95
|95.19
|112.53
|97.13
|22.00
|12.67
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|42.39
|50.07
|38.96
|56.50
|60.05
|19.35
|11.20
|Deepa Jewellers
|1.95
|45.93
|29.26
|29.26
|29.26
|8.93
|5.27
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|-1.08
|36.98
|70.29
|82.18
|64.51
|18.05
|10.47
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|3.63
|-0.69
|16.08
|7.11
|17.10
|46.24
|37.40
|Advit Jewels
|9.35
|54.98
|89.13
|119.23
|119.23
|29.91
|17.00
|Rajesh Exports
|2.79
|-22.88
|-31.29
|-53.12
|-67.13
|-49.27
|-37.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has declined 34.97% compared to peers like Titan Company (22.17%), Kalyan Jewellers India (14.44%), Lalithaa Jewellery Mart (48.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (11.44%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (48.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.21
|4.24
|10
|4.31
|4.32
|20
|4.54
|4.46
|50
|4.65
|4.61
|100
|4.73
|4.74
|200
|4.93
|5.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aurus Gem Corporaton remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 10, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Lypsa Gems & Jewell - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Lypsa Gems & Jewell - Voting Results With Scrutinizer Report
|Sep 29, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Lypsa Gems & Jewell - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Sep 09, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Lypsa Gems & Jewell - AGM Notice
|Sep 08, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Lypsa Gems & Jewell - AGM Notice
Source: Dion Global
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28990GJ1995PLC028270 and registration number is 028270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹4.37 as on Oct 16, 2026.
The Aurus Gem Corporaton is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹12.88 Cr as on Oct 16, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurus Gem Corporaton are ₹4.42 and ₹4.14.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurus Gem Corporaton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹6.95 and 52-week low of Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹3.67 as on Oct 16, 2026.
The Aurus Gem Corporaton has shown returns of 5.56% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, -6.82% over 3 months, -34.97% over 1 year, -6.52% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurus Gem Corporaton are -0.85 and 0.41 on Oct 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global