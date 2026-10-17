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Aurus Gem Corporaton Share Price

NSE
BSE

AURUS GEM CORPORATON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Aurus Gem Corporaton along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.37 Closed
5.56₹ 0.23
As on Oct 16, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aurus Gem Corporaton Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.14₹4.42
₹4.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.67₹6.95
₹4.37
Open Price
₹4.14
Prev. Close
₹4.14
Volume
5,621

Source: Dion Global

Aurus Gem Corporaton Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery		6.33-7.81-6.82-15.15-34.97-6.52-4.00
Titan Company		0.99-9.46-3.79-0.2522.1710.4811.44
Kalyan Jewellers India		0.72-3.881.9326.6614.4425.2548.19
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart		-3.0221.0448.8948.8948.8914.198.29
Sky Gold and Diamonds		15.2033.9770.56147.04224.41161.97156.96
PC Jeweller		10.0028.5957.6070.8333.2270.0540.25
Thangamayil Jewellery		4.403.45-19.9819.40159.4652.2650.73
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-4.69-9.0028.5449.665.5612.587.37
P N Gadgil Jewellers		0.37-1.241.08-9.06-8.42-8.79-5.37
Senco Gold		0.751.58-7.653.806.240.6310.75
D P Abhushan		-2.6874.5773.67112.7061.8728.3816.17
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		27.6139.10196.53400.16305.5280.1152.68
Goldiam International		4.90-0.50-9.2110.7117.2346.0317.22
Shanti Gold International		9.2470.9595.19112.5397.1322.0012.67
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		42.3950.0738.9656.5060.0519.3511.20
Deepa Jewellers		1.9545.9329.2629.2629.268.935.27
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		-1.0836.9870.2982.1864.5118.0510.47
Khazanchi Jewellers		3.63-0.6916.087.1117.1046.2437.40
Advit Jewels		9.3554.9889.13119.23119.2329.9117.00
Rajesh Exports		2.79-22.88-31.29-53.12-67.13-49.27-37.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has declined 34.97% compared to peers like Titan Company (22.17%), Kalyan Jewellers India (14.44%), Lalithaa Jewellery Mart (48.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (11.44%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (48.19%).

Aurus Gem Corporaton Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aurus Gem Corporaton Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.214.24
104.314.32
204.544.46
504.654.61
1004.734.74
2004.935.03

Source: Dion Global

Aurus Gem Corporaton Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aurus Gem Corporaton remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aurus Gem Corporaton Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 10, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTLypsa Gems & Jewell - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTLypsa Gems & Jewell - Voting Results With Scrutinizer Report
Sep 29, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTLypsa Gems & Jewell - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Sep 09, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTLypsa Gems & Jewell - AGM Notice
Sep 08, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTLypsa Gems & Jewell - AGM Notice

Source: Dion Global

About Aurus Gem Corporaton

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28990GJ1995PLC028270 and registration number is 028270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dipankumar Babulal Patwa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Jaysukhlal Janani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Sonal Dipan Patwa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeeyan Dipan Patwa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Chhaganlal Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Chandulal Sanghavi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bhanuchandra Vakharia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Pravinchandra Rajyagor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aurus Gem Corporaton Share Price

What is the share price of Aurus Gem Corporaton?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹4.37 as on Oct 16, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aurus Gem Corporaton?

The Aurus Gem Corporaton is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aurus Gem Corporaton?

The market cap of Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹12.88 Cr as on Oct 16, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aurus Gem Corporaton?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurus Gem Corporaton are ₹4.42 and ₹4.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurus Gem Corporaton?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurus Gem Corporaton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹6.95 and 52-week low of Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹3.67 as on Oct 16, 2026.

How has the Aurus Gem Corporaton performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aurus Gem Corporaton has shown returns of 5.56% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, -6.82% over 3 months, -34.97% over 1 year, -6.52% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aurus Gem Corporaton?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurus Gem Corporaton are -0.85 and 0.41 on Oct 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aurus Gem Corporaton News

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