What is the share price of Aurus Gem Corporaton? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹4.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Aurus Gem Corporaton? The Aurus Gem Corporaton is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aurus Gem Corporaton? The market cap of Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹12.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aurus Gem Corporaton? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurus Gem Corporaton are ₹4.42 and ₹4.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurus Gem Corporaton? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurus Gem Corporaton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹6.95 and 52-week low of Aurus Gem Corporaton is ₹3.67 as on .

How has the Aurus Gem Corporaton performed historically in terms of returns? The Aurus Gem Corporaton has shown returns of 5.56% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, -6.82% over 3 months, -34.97% over 1 year, -6.52% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aurus Gem Corporaton? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurus Gem Corporaton are -0.85 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global