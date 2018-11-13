Aurobindo Pharma net down 22% at Rs 611 crore

In Europe, the formulation sales stood at Rs 1,156.5 crore, up 3.9% against second quarter last year. Whole growth market sales stood at `307.5 crore, up by 26.3% year-on-year.

Aurobindo Pharma has reported a net profit of Rs 611.4 crore as against Rs 781.1 crore in the corresponding period due to higher costs and expenditure.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,751.4 crore, a growth of 7.1% over corresponding period.

The formulation sales in the US stood at Rs 2,226.8 crore as against Rs 2,098.9 crore in the second quarter of FY18, registering a growth of 6.1% year-on-year.

In Europe, the formulation sales stood at Rs 1,156.5 crore, up 3.9% against second quarter last year. Whole growth market sales stood at `307.5 crore, up by 26.3% year-on-year.

The anti retro viral (ARV) sales was at Rs 244 crore as against Rs 207.5 crore.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sales stood at Rs 816.6 crore, an increase of 5.8% over corresponding previous period. The Research & Development (R&D) spend was at `216.8 crore, 4.6% of revenues. The company has received final approval for 13 ANDAs and tentative approval for two ANDAs from USFDA.

“We have delivered a healthy quarter in terms of both financial performance and developments in differentiated portfolio. Our revenues increased by 7% year-on-year, Ebitda margin for the quarter was at 21.6% and net profit after JV share and minority interest was at `611.4 crore. On our differentiated portfolio front, we have filed two ANDAs in dermatology and one nasal ANDA in 1HFY19,” N Govindarajan, MD, said in a statement.

“Our focused efforts to commercialise differentiated product basket are aimed at creating sustainable profitability for the future,” he added.

Formulation sales for the quarter posted a growth of 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 3,934.8 crore and accounted for 82.8% of total revenue. In the US, formulation sales stood at `2,226.8 crore compared to Rs 2,098.9 crore in the second quarter of FY18, witnessing a growth of 6.1% year-on-year. On a constant currency basis, sales declined by 2.6% year-on-year. The US accounted for 46.9% of total revenues.

The company filed 25 ANDAs with USFDA including 8 ANDAs for injectable products. It has received final approval for 13 ANDAs and tentative approval for 2 ANDAs.

As on 30th September 2018, on a cumulative basis, the company filed 510 ANDAs with USFDA and received approval for 385 ANDAs including tentative approvals. It has transferred manufacturing of 97 products from Europe to India.

The ARV business sales increased by 17.6% year-on-year to Rs 244.0 crore compared to Rs 207.5 crore in the second quarter of FY18 and accounted for 5.1% of revenue.

Meanwhile, the API business posted a growth of 5.8% to Rs 816.6 crore and contributed 17.2% of the total revenue during the quarter. The growth was on the back of increase in Non-Betalactum segment. The company filed four DMFs with USFDA during the quarter taking total DMFs filing to 235 as of September 2018.