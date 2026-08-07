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Auro Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

AURO LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Auro Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹236.90 Closed
2.09₹ 4.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Auro Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹231.80₹237.80
₹236.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹159.00₹317.00
₹236.90
Open Price
₹231.80
Prev. Close
₹232.05
Volume
990

Source: Dion Global

Auro Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Auro Laboratories		2.51-5.2-10.16-13.13-11.8544.199.32
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.134.8634.528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.36.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.1-4.0510.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.391517.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.9-0.380.94-1.815.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.41.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.1
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.24.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.912.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Auro Laboratories has declined 11.85% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Auro Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Auro Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Auro Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5234.57237.11
10238.22237.83
20241240.77
50252.14248.2
100259.6252.94
200250.59252.27

Source: Dion Global

Auro Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Auro Laboratories saw a rise in promoter holding to 52.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Auro Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTAuro Laboratories - Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 17, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTAuro Laboratories - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 16, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTAuro Laboratories - Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Scheduled On Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTAuro Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTAuro Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Auro Laboratories

Auro Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33125MH1989PLC051910 and registration number is 051910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sharat Deorah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Deorah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kiran Suresh Kulkarni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Daga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Vijayakant Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Kailashchandra Jhunjhunwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Auro Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Auro Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auro Laboratories is ₹236.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Auro Laboratories?

The Auro Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Auro Laboratories?

The market cap of Auro Laboratories is ₹147.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Auro Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Auro Laboratories are ₹237.80 and ₹231.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Auro Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auro Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auro Laboratories is ₹317.00 and 52-week low of Auro Laboratories is ₹159.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Auro Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Auro Laboratories has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, -10.16% over 3 months, -11.85% over 1 year, 44.19% across 3 years, and 9.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Auro Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Auro Laboratories are 41.80 and 3.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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