What is the share price of Auro Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auro Laboratories is ₹236.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Auro Laboratories? The Auro Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Auro Laboratories? The market cap of Auro Laboratories is ₹147.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Auro Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Auro Laboratories are ₹237.80 and ₹231.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Auro Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auro Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auro Laboratories is ₹317.00 and 52-week low of Auro Laboratories is ₹159.00 as on .

How has the Auro Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Auro Laboratories has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, -10.16% over 3 months, -11.85% over 1 year, 44.19% across 3 years, and 9.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Auro Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Auro Laboratories are 41.80 and 3.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global