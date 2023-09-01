Follow Us

AURO LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹137.80 Closed
0.530.72
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Auro Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.00₹150.75
₹137.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.50₹142.00
₹137.80
Open Price
₹139.80
Prev. Close
₹137.08
Volume
1,57,658

Auro Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1149.03
  • R2159.27
  • R3167.78
  • Pivot
    140.52
  • S1130.28
  • S2121.77
  • S3111.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.18123.48
  • 1077.05111.01
  • 2077.9599.19
  • 5079.4388.86
  • 10082.1583.11
  • 20092.8180.58

Auro Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.8072.2758.57110.0682.03152.8480.13
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Auro Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Auro Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Auro Laboratories Ltd.

Auro Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33125MH1989PLC051910 and registration number is 051910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sharat Deorah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Deorah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kiran Suresh Kulkarni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailash Chandra Bubna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Govardhandas Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Auro Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Auro Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Auro Laboratories Ltd. is ₹85.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Auro Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Auro Laboratories Ltd. is 28.01 and PB ratio of Auro Laboratories Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Auro Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auro Laboratories Ltd. is ₹137.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Auro Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auro Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auro Laboratories Ltd. is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of Auro Laboratories Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

