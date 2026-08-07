Here's the live share price of Auro Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Auro Laboratories
|2.51
|-5.2
|-10.16
|-13.13
|-11.85
|44.19
|9.32
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.1
|34.86
|34.5
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.3
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.1
|-4.05
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.8
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.2
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.9
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Auro Laboratories has declined 11.85% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Auro Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|234.57
|237.11
|10
|238.22
|237.83
|20
|241
|240.77
|50
|252.14
|248.2
|100
|259.6
|252.94
|200
|250.59
|252.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Auro Laboratories saw a rise in promoter holding to 52.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Auro Laboratories - Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Auro Laboratories - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Auro Laboratories - Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Scheduled On Tuesday, August 11, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Auro Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Auro Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Auro Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33125MH1989PLC051910 and registration number is 051910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auro Laboratories is ₹236.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Auro Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Auro Laboratories is ₹147.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Auro Laboratories are ₹237.80 and ₹231.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auro Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auro Laboratories is ₹317.00 and 52-week low of Auro Laboratories is ₹159.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Auro Laboratories has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, -10.16% over 3 months, -11.85% over 1 year, 44.19% across 3 years, and 9.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Auro Laboratories are 41.80 and 3.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global