Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|25.80
|72.27
|58.57
|110.06
|82.03
|152.84
|80.13
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Auro Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33125MH1989PLC051910 and registration number is 051910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Auro Laboratories Ltd. is ₹85.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Auro Laboratories Ltd. is 28.01 and PB ratio of Auro Laboratories Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auro Laboratories Ltd. is ₹137.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auro Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auro Laboratories Ltd. is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of Auro Laboratories Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.