Here's the live share price of Auro Impex & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Auro Impex & Chemicals has declined 18.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.05%.

Auro Impex & Chemicals’s current P/E of 8.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.