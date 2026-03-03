Here's the live share price of Auro Impex & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Auro Impex & Chemicals has declined 18.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.05%.
Auro Impex & Chemicals’s current P/E of 8.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Auro Impex & Chemicals
|-8.52
|-13.08
|-34.35
|-42.47
|-47.51
|-28.30
|-18.10
|Graphite India
|3.47
|13.19
|29.75
|34.76
|88.92
|33.99
|7.57
|HEG
|1.33
|5.86
|9.27
|16.73
|63.20
|43.12
|12.92
|De Nora India
|6.92
|3.43
|-0.05
|-17.40
|-3.58
|-9.30
|21.35
|Royal Arc Electrodes
|0
|-7.98
|-2.60
|4.90
|28.21
|7.34
|4.34
|Classic Electrodes (India)
|-5.16
|-13.63
|-40.32
|-48.63
|-51.63
|-21.50
|-13.52
|Electro Force (India)
|-8.98
|-20.58
|-26.25
|-36.17
|-33.38
|-37.33
|-24.45
Over the last one year, Auro Impex & Chemicals has declined 47.51% compared to peers like Graphite India (88.92%), HEG (63.20%), De Nora India (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Auro Impex & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (7.57%) and HEG (12.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.8
|30.05
|10
|31.45
|30.82
|20
|32.34
|32.06
|50
|36.03
|35.46
|100
|41.25
|39.72
|200
|45.84
|46.41
In the latest quarter, Auro Impex & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1994PLC061514 and registration number is 061514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auro Impex & Chemicals is ₹27.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Auro Impex & Chemicals is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Auro Impex & Chemicals is ₹34.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Auro Impex & Chemicals are ₹29.30 and ₹27.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auro Impex & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auro Impex & Chemicals is ₹61.90 and 52-week low of Auro Impex & Chemicals is ₹27.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Auro Impex & Chemicals has shown returns of -3.79% over the past day, -20.74% for the past month, -33.57% over 3 months, -51.05% over 1 year, -28.3% across 3 years, and -18.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Auro Impex & Chemicals are 8.93 and 0.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.