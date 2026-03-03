Facebook Pixel Code
Auro Impex & Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

AURO IMPEX & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Auro Impex & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.90 Closed
-3.79₹ -1.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Auro Impex & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.25₹29.30
₹27.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.25₹61.90
₹27.90
Open Price
₹29.30
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
14,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Auro Impex & Chemicals has declined 18.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.05%.

Auro Impex & Chemicals’s current P/E of 8.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Auro Impex & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Auro Impex & Chemicals		-8.52-13.08-34.35-42.47-47.51-28.30-18.10
Graphite India		3.4713.1929.7534.7688.9233.997.57
HEG		1.335.869.2716.7363.2043.1212.92
De Nora India		6.923.43-0.05-17.40-3.58-9.3021.35
Royal Arc Electrodes		0-7.98-2.604.9028.217.344.34
Classic Electrodes (India)		-5.16-13.63-40.32-48.63-51.63-21.50-13.52
Electro Force (India)		-8.98-20.58-26.25-36.17-33.38-37.33-24.45

Over the last one year, Auro Impex & Chemicals has declined 47.51% compared to peers like Graphite India (88.92%), HEG (63.20%), De Nora India (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Auro Impex & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (7.57%) and HEG (12.92%).

Auro Impex & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Auro Impex & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.830.05
1031.4530.82
2032.3432.06
5036.0335.46
10041.2539.72
20045.8446.41

Auro Impex & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Auro Impex & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Auro Impex & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company.

About Auro Impex & Chemicals

Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1994PLC061514 and registration number is 061514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudan Goenka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Goenka
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vanshika Goenka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sibasis Mitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sankar Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Auro Impex & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Auro Impex & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auro Impex & Chemicals is ₹27.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Auro Impex & Chemicals?

The Auro Impex & Chemicals is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Auro Impex & Chemicals?

The market cap of Auro Impex & Chemicals is ₹34.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Auro Impex & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Auro Impex & Chemicals are ₹29.30 and ₹27.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Auro Impex & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auro Impex & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auro Impex & Chemicals is ₹61.90 and 52-week low of Auro Impex & Chemicals is ₹27.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Auro Impex & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Auro Impex & Chemicals has shown returns of -3.79% over the past day, -20.74% for the past month, -33.57% over 3 months, -51.05% over 1 year, -28.3% across 3 years, and -18.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Auro Impex & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Auro Impex & Chemicals are 8.93 and 0.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Auro Impex & Chemicals News

