Here's the live share price of Auri Grow India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Auri Grow India has declined 32.72% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -69.14%.
Auri Grow India’s current P/E of 11.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Auri Grow India
|-13.79
|-41.86
|-51.92
|-57.63
|-67.11
|-40.94
|-31.71
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Auri Grow India has declined 67.11% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Auri Grow India has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.28
|0.28
|10
|0.3
|0.3
|20
|0.35
|0.35
|50
|0.56
|0.46
|100
|0.57
|0.53
|200
|0.57
|0.6
In the latest quarter, Auri Grow India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Auri Grow India fact sheet for more information
Auri Grow India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62090MP2016PLC041592 and registration number is 041592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 175.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auri Grow India is ₹0.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Auri Grow India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Auri Grow India is ₹36.91 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Auri Grow India are ₹0.25 and ₹0.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auri Grow India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auri Grow India is ₹1.00 and 52-week low of Auri Grow India is ₹0.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Auri Grow India has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -50.0% for the past month, -50.98% over 3 months, -69.14% over 1 year, -42.91% across 3 years, and -32.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Auri Grow India are 11.06 and 0.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.