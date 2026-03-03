Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Auri Grow India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AURI GROW INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Auri Grow India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.25 Closed
-3.85₹ -0.01
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Auri Grow India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.25₹0.25
₹0.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.25₹1.00
₹0.25
Open Price
₹0.25
Prev. Close
₹0.26
Volume
98,62,095

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Auri Grow India has declined 32.72% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -69.14%.

Auri Grow India’s current P/E of 11.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Auri Grow India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Auri Grow India		-13.79-41.86-51.92-57.63-67.11-40.94-31.71
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Auri Grow India has declined 67.11% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Auri Grow India has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Auri Grow India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Auri Grow India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.280.28
100.30.3
200.350.35
500.560.46
1000.570.53
2000.570.6

Auri Grow India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Auri Grow India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Auri Grow India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Auri Grow India fact sheet for more information

About Auri Grow India

Auri Grow India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62090MP2016PLC041592 and registration number is 041592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 175.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Tathagata Sarkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pratikkumar Ketanbhai Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hardikkumar Joitaram Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Brijeshkumar Prahladbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Swami Dhanrajpuri Jayendrapuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rupinder Manjotsingh Oberoi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Auri Grow India Share Price

What is the share price of Auri Grow India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Auri Grow India is ₹0.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Auri Grow India?

The Auri Grow India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Auri Grow India?

The market cap of Auri Grow India is ₹36.91 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Auri Grow India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Auri Grow India are ₹0.25 and ₹0.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Auri Grow India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Auri Grow India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Auri Grow India is ₹1.00 and 52-week low of Auri Grow India is ₹0.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Auri Grow India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Auri Grow India has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -50.0% for the past month, -50.98% over 3 months, -69.14% over 1 year, -42.91% across 3 years, and -32.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Auri Grow India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Auri Grow India are 11.06 and 0.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Auri Grow India News

More Auri Grow India News
icon
Market Pulse