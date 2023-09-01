Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.81
|12.01
|101.18
|79.99
|89.45
|593.98
|656.56
|0.55
|-0.40
|15.69
|36.64
|25.14
|80.38
|66.27
|2.12
|-2.79
|5.73
|5.65
|-6.98
|54.24
|11.98
|0.90
|-13.39
|6.90
|6.39
|20.80
|207.16
|167.43
|3.06
|24.06
|37.96
|85.46
|173.82
|1,226.15
|1,145.66
|-3.05
|-7.87
|-11.53
|5.73
|1.71
|397.99
|385.15
|2.38
|-4.41
|42.52
|173.16
|237.83
|1,079.80
|183.59
|2.20
|0.05
|6.78
|8.47
|-2.61
|53.23
|-22.11
|1.31
|-6.29
|12.32
|21.88
|-2.69
|68.35
|62.96
|0.98
|-5.21
|4.62
|9.57
|-12.30
|66.55
|-22.98
|-1.74
|-9.04
|5.52
|12.39
|0.95
|51.47
|-17.10
|27.43
|125.11
|81.21
|56.75
|92.11
|270.29
|145.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55000PN2000PLC177314 and registration number is 128084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is ₹188.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is 2.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is ₹230.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is ₹273.35 and 52-week low of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is ₹99.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.