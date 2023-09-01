Follow Us

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. Share Price

AURANGABAD DISTILLERY LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | NSE
₹230.00 Closed
-2.15-5.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.00₹237.80
₹230.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.75₹273.35
₹230.00
Open Price
₹234.00
Prev. Close
₹235.05
Volume
25,000

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1235.7
  • R2240.65
  • R3243.5
  • Pivot
    232.85
  • S1227.9
  • S2225.05
  • S3220.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5146.09229.27
  • 10135.21226.34
  • 20127.92223.03
  • 50106.89204.28
  • 10089.47177.62
  • 20069.12144.32

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56
0.55-0.4015.6936.6425.1480.3866.27
2.12-2.795.735.65-6.9854.2411.98
0.90-13.396.906.3920.80207.16167.43
3.0624.0637.9685.46173.821,226.151,145.66
-3.05-7.87-11.535.731.71397.99385.15
2.38-4.4142.52173.16237.831,079.80183.59
2.200.056.788.47-2.6153.23-22.11
1.31-6.2912.3221.88-2.6968.3562.96
0.98-5.214.629.57-12.3066.55-22.98
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. Share Holdings

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aurangabad Distillery Ltd.

Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55000PN2000PLC177314 and registration number is 128084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amardeepsingh Sethi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dharampal Kalani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanyalal Kalani
    Director
  • Mrs. Jagjitkaur Sethi
    Director
  • Mr. Dilip Mutalik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Sawant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tanaji Yadav
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Karan Yadav
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Avinash Salunke
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aurangabad Distillery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd.?

The market cap of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is ₹188.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is 2.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is ₹230.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is ₹273.35 and 52-week low of Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. is ₹99.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

