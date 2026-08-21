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Augmont Enterprises Share Price

Sector
Finance

Augmont Enterprises has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 21, 2026 and will close on Aug 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 750.00-788.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Augmont Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Augmont Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		2.63.582.926.7824.877.684.54
Tata Capital		0.663.7321.816.1310.793.472.07
Aditya Birla Capital		0.321.9615.8318.644.2930.8430.33
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		8.460.031526.541.3762.1137.78
HDB Financial Services		1.09-4.912.81-3.75-12.17-6.28-3.81
Max Financial Services		4.142.07-3.1-14.83-4.1721.728.73
360 One Wam		1.696.798.639.39.0832.8526.1
Anand Rathi Wealth		-1.264.2422.8843.9155.2882.7771.61
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.71-1.91-1.93-8.17-6.4338.4139.41
Nuvama Wealth Management		1.35-6.817.0533.9726.0448.9927.02
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-0.661.35-3.5-6.55-15.4419.6719.46
Angel One		-0.86-10.74-10.9215.976.41819.58
Computer Age Management Services		-3.07-2.78-3.994.03-2.4914.413.32
KFIN Technologies		3.448.9816.06-4.61-13.8736.4921.44
Maharashtra Scooters		-1.511.0314.14-1.93-16.8429.524.61
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		1.1618.822529.5918.8543.4843.04
JSW Holdings		-1.763.75-9.09-33.66-36.8737.1319.47
JM Financial		-0.164.350.83-4.21-30.0216.977.47
Edelweiss Financial Services		1.393.714.074.5630.3935.59.56

Source: Dion Global

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About Augmont Enterprises

Augmont Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74120MH2012PTC237346 and registration number is 237346. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56241.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Bhawarlal Kothari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Nemichand Bafna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sachin G Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Amritraj Solanki
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suhas Narayan Sahakari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghupathi Narayanarao Cavale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Tolchand Ranka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Minal Bharat Khona
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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