Augmont Enterprises has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 21, 2026 and will close on Aug 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹750.00-788.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|2.6
|3.58
|2.92
|6.78
|24.87
|7.68
|4.54
|Tata Capital
|0.66
|3.73
|21.81
|6.13
|10.79
|3.47
|2.07
|Aditya Birla Capital
|0.32
|1.96
|15.83
|18.6
|44.29
|30.84
|30.33
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|8.46
|0.03
|15
|26.54
|1.37
|62.11
|37.78
|HDB Financial Services
|1.09
|-4.91
|2.81
|-3.75
|-12.17
|-6.28
|-3.81
|Max Financial Services
|4.14
|2.07
|-3.1
|-14.83
|-4.17
|21.72
|8.73
|360 One Wam
|1.69
|6.79
|8.63
|9.3
|9.08
|32.85
|26.1
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-1.26
|4.24
|22.88
|43.91
|55.28
|82.77
|71.61
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.71
|-1.91
|-1.93
|-8.17
|-6.43
|38.41
|39.41
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1.35
|-6.8
|17.05
|33.97
|26.04
|48.99
|27.02
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-0.66
|1.35
|-3.5
|-6.55
|-15.44
|19.67
|19.46
|Angel One
|-0.86
|-10.74
|-10.92
|15.97
|6.4
|18
|19.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-3.07
|-2.78
|-3.99
|4.03
|-2.49
|14.41
|3.32
|KFIN Technologies
|3.44
|8.98
|16.06
|-4.61
|-13.87
|36.49
|21.44
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-1.51
|1.03
|14.14
|-1.93
|-16.84
|29.5
|24.61
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|1.16
|18.82
|25
|29.59
|18.85
|43.48
|43.04
|JSW Holdings
|-1.76
|3.75
|-9.09
|-33.66
|-36.87
|37.13
|19.47
|JM Financial
|-0.16
|4.35
|0.83
|-4.21
|-30.02
|16.97
|7.47
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|1.39
|3.7
|14.07
|4.56
|30.39
|35.5
|9.56
Source: Dion Global
Augmont Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74120MH2012PTC237346 and registration number is 237346. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56241.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global