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AUDROC Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUDROC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of AUDROC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.38 Closed
4.78₹ 0.20
As on Jun 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AUDROC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.38₹4.38
₹4.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.03₹4.38
₹4.38
Open Price
₹4.38
Prev. Close
₹4.18
Volume
197

Source: Dion Global

AUDROC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AUDROC		9.7733.30138.60305.56305.5659.47123.47
KPR Mill		17.9015.9630.0612.81-2.2821.9929.27
Vardhman Textiles		5.780.2716.8745.8328.6120.6519.25
Trident		-1.30-7.313.22-13.00-21.55-10.518.76
Indo Count Industries		6.8412.5733.926.5523.3516.5116.93
Nitin Spinners		9.9710.7750.2469.5235.7628.5236.08
Pashupati Cotspin		-5.074.37-8.8912.4233.8810.216.01
Faze Three		3.1818.8421.0013.80-4.4615.0140.17
Ambika Cotton Mills		0.507.3623.2135.142.293.755.78
Rajapalayam Mills		3.113.138.292.48-7.937.292.07
Nahar Poly Films		-5.31-1.208.20-2.15-32.130.9710.27
AB Cotspin India		-5.09-6.07-46.52-50.84-54.59-23.14-14.61
Ginni Filaments		-6.40-2.1912.368.865.0021.816.93
Vardhman Polytex		10.160.14-9.037.63-37.8917.9633.64
Ashima		0.302.8318.26-9.72-45.576.25-3.67
Axita Cotton		-3.11-3.11-8.24-18.05-9.78-18.8041.95
DCM Nouvelle		6.23-6.1524.5718.59-9.76-1.104.51
Super Sales India		-0.7812.5536.9915.08-2.213.498.64
Maral Overseas		-1.0721.8432.6217.58-24.831.546.40
Rudra Ecovation		-8.26-19.86-18.49-34.12-63.7051.9742.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AUDROC has gained 305.56% compared to peers like KPR Mill (-2.28%), Vardhman Textiles (28.61%), Trident (-21.55%). From a 5 year perspective, AUDROC has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (29.27%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.25%).

AUDROC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AUDROC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.813.82
103.43.45
202.752.87
501.511.92
1001.011.3
2000.570.82

Source: Dion Global

AUDROC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AUDROC saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AUDROC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 04, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTAUDROC - Newspaper Advertisement Of Notice Of Calling Extra Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, June 27, 2026.
Jun 04, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTAUDROC - Shareholder Meeting - EGM On Saturday, June 27, 2026
Jun 01, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTAlka India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 01, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTAlka India - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Today, 01St Day Of June, 2026
May 26, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTAlka India - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On Monday, 01St Day Of June, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About AUDROC

Alka India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC168521 and registration number is 168521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Karnik Shasankan Pillai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jatinbhai Ramanbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Komal Manoharlal Motiani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Himali Maheshbhai Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sagar Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AUDROC Share Price

What is the share price of AUDROC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AUDROC is ₹4.38 as on Jun 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is AUDROC?

The AUDROC is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AUDROC?

The market cap of AUDROC is ₹2.85 Cr as on Jun 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AUDROC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AUDROC are ₹4.38 and ₹4.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AUDROC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AUDROC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AUDROC is ₹4.38 and 52-week low of AUDROC is ₹1.03 as on Jun 03, 2026.

How has the AUDROC performed historically in terms of returns?

The AUDROC has shown returns of 4.78% over the past day, 33.3% for the past month, 138.6% over 3 months, 305.56% over 1 year, 59.47% across 3 years, and 123.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AUDROC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AUDROC are 15.59 and 1.44 on Jun 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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