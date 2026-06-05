Here's the live share price of AUDROC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AUDROC
|9.77
|33.30
|138.60
|305.56
|305.56
|59.47
|123.47
|KPR Mill
|17.90
|15.96
|30.06
|12.81
|-2.28
|21.99
|29.27
|Vardhman Textiles
|5.78
|0.27
|16.87
|45.83
|28.61
|20.65
|19.25
|Trident
|-1.30
|-7.31
|3.22
|-13.00
|-21.55
|-10.51
|8.76
|Indo Count Industries
|6.84
|12.57
|33.92
|6.55
|23.35
|16.51
|16.93
|Nitin Spinners
|9.97
|10.77
|50.24
|69.52
|35.76
|28.52
|36.08
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-5.07
|4.37
|-8.89
|12.42
|33.88
|10.21
|6.01
|Faze Three
|3.18
|18.84
|21.00
|13.80
|-4.46
|15.01
|40.17
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|0.50
|7.36
|23.21
|35.14
|2.29
|3.75
|5.78
|Rajapalayam Mills
|3.11
|3.13
|8.29
|2.48
|-7.93
|7.29
|2.07
|Nahar Poly Films
|-5.31
|-1.20
|8.20
|-2.15
|-32.13
|0.97
|10.27
|AB Cotspin India
|-5.09
|-6.07
|-46.52
|-50.84
|-54.59
|-23.14
|-14.61
|Ginni Filaments
|-6.40
|-2.19
|12.36
|8.86
|5.00
|21.81
|6.93
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.16
|0.14
|-9.03
|7.63
|-37.89
|17.96
|33.64
|Ashima
|0.30
|2.83
|18.26
|-9.72
|-45.57
|6.25
|-3.67
|Axita Cotton
|-3.11
|-3.11
|-8.24
|-18.05
|-9.78
|-18.80
|41.95
|DCM Nouvelle
|6.23
|-6.15
|24.57
|18.59
|-9.76
|-1.10
|4.51
|Super Sales India
|-0.78
|12.55
|36.99
|15.08
|-2.21
|3.49
|8.64
|Maral Overseas
|-1.07
|21.84
|32.62
|17.58
|-24.83
|1.54
|6.40
|Rudra Ecovation
|-8.26
|-19.86
|-18.49
|-34.12
|-63.70
|51.97
|42.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AUDROC has gained 305.56% compared to peers like KPR Mill (-2.28%), Vardhman Textiles (28.61%), Trident (-21.55%). From a 5 year perspective, AUDROC has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (29.27%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.25%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.81
|3.82
|10
|3.4
|3.45
|20
|2.75
|2.87
|50
|1.51
|1.92
|100
|1.01
|1.3
|200
|0.57
|0.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AUDROC saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 04, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|AUDROC - Newspaper Advertisement Of Notice Of Calling Extra Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, June 27, 2026.
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|AUDROC - Shareholder Meeting - EGM On Saturday, June 27, 2026
|Jun 01, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Alka India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 01, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Alka India - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Today, 01St Day Of June, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Alka India - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On Monday, 01St Day Of June, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Alka India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC168521 and registration number is 168521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AUDROC is ₹4.38 as on Jun 03, 2026.
The AUDROC is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AUDROC is ₹2.85 Cr as on Jun 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AUDROC are ₹4.38 and ₹4.38.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AUDROC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AUDROC is ₹4.38 and 52-week low of AUDROC is ₹1.03 as on Jun 03, 2026.
The AUDROC has shown returns of 4.78% over the past day, 33.3% for the past month, 138.6% over 3 months, 305.56% over 1 year, 59.47% across 3 years, and 123.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AUDROC are 15.59 and 1.44 on Jun 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.
Source: Dion Global