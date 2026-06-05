What is the share price of AUDROC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AUDROC is ₹4.38 as on .

What kind of stock is AUDROC? The AUDROC is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AUDROC? The market cap of AUDROC is ₹2.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AUDROC? Today’s highest and lowest price of AUDROC are ₹4.38 and ₹4.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AUDROC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AUDROC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AUDROC is ₹4.38 and 52-week low of AUDROC is ₹1.03 as on .

How has the AUDROC performed historically in terms of returns? The AUDROC has shown returns of 4.78% over the past day, 33.3% for the past month, 138.6% over 3 months, 305.56% over 1 year, 59.47% across 3 years, and 123.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AUDROC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AUDROC are 15.59 and 1.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global