AU Small Finance Bank, IOC, Exide Industries among 58 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 13 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading broadly in green in the mid-day session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 jumped 94.35 points or 0.52% to 18,408.75 and BSE Sensex surged 216.09 points or 0.35% to 62,179.77. In the broader market indices, Nifty Next 50 rose 0.49%, Nifty Midcap 100 was up 0.63%, Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 0.49% and Nifty Total Market was up 0.50%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty jumped 133.25 points or 0.30% to 44,018.35, Nifty IT rose 145.70 points or 0.50% to 29,153, Nifty Metal soared 2.88% and Nifty Pharma surged 0.72%. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, TCS, PolicyBazaar and Divis Lab were the most active stocks.

Volume Gainers

NACL Industries, Delta Manufacturing, Times Guaranty, ADF Foods, Fiberweb (India), Hisar Metal Industries, Vimta Labs, Repco Home Finance, Premier Polyfilm, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), Zuari Agro Chemicals, ITI, Compucom Software, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Borosil, NCC, SPL Industries, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Varroc Engineering, Monte Carlo Fashions, Go Fashion (India) and Consolidated Finvest & Holdings were the volume gainers on NSE.

Price Band Hitters

Indo Tech Transformers, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, New Delhi Television (NDTV) and Asian Hotels (North) were among the 57 stocks that hit the upper price band. On the flip side, Shree Ram Proteins, Goyal Aluminiums, Tantia Constructions, Future Consumer, Impex Ferro Tech, Zee Learn, Hybrid Financial Services, Dharani Sugars&Chemicals and Unitech were among the 43 NSE stocks to hit the lower price band.

Stocks at 52-week Highs and Lows

Exide Industries, AU Small Finance Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Indian Oil Corporation, ABB India, Andhra Cements, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Ami Organics, Arrow Greentech, Aurionpro Solutions, Avalon Technologies, Axiscades Technologies, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Birla Cable, Carborundum Universal, Cera Sanitaryware, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Choice International, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cords Cable Industries, eMudhra, Foseco India, Fusion Micro Finance, Godrej Consumer Products, Hilton Metal Forging, Indo Tech Transformers, IZMO, Jai Balaji Industries, Kokuyo Camlin, Latteys Industries, Linc, Marshall Machines, Max Healthcare Institute, Global Health, Minda Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies, PG Electroplast, Poonawalla Fincorp, Hitachi Energy India, Pressman Advertising, The Ramco Cements, Roto Pumps, Servotech Power Systems, Shanthi Gears, Share India Securities, Shree Digvijay Cement Co, Stylam Industries, Suprajit Engineering, Syrma SGS Technology, TD Power Systems, TPL Plastech, Usha Martin, VRL Logistics and Windlas Biotech were among 58 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs.

Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Jet Airways (India), Latteys Industries, Lyka Labs, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), SEL Manufacturing Company and Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem. were among 13 NSE stocks to hit 52-week lows.