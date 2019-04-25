AU Small Fin Bank: AUM growth was strong at 50%

AU’s performance in Q4FY19 can be termed as strong, being characterized by RoA expansion and simultaneous scaling-up and strengthening of the franchise. Notwithstanding the macro headwinds, AUM growth was strong at 50% y-o-y, driven by mainstay retail products such as Wheels (up 43% yoy) and SBL MSME (up 54% y-o-y).
A notable moderation in disbursement growth in these products indicate near-term deceleration in portfolio growth. Diversification within the Wheels portfolio continued – shift towards newer products and higher contribution of used vehicles/re-finance in disbursements.

On the funding side, the bank put up a strong show by mobilization of substantial retail term deposits and further granularizing the SA. Strategic focus and strong execution is likely to further push its contribution in the rapidly-growing deposit base of the bank. Core deposits’ (excludes CDs) share in total funding rose to 61% from 53.5% in Q3FY19 and formed 75% of advances v/s 63% in Q3FY19.

NIM was stable, excluding the securitization/assignment income, which has been tapering-off. In the recent past, the impact of rising incremental funding cost (market tightness + attractive pricing on deposits offered by the bank) has been offset by the AUM shift towards better yielding products (Wheels and SBL MSME).

In ensuing quarters, the significant lending rate hikes taken by AU along with the sustained shift towards retail portfolio should lead to net NIM expansion. The difference between Q4FY19 disbursement IRR and AUM IRR in the retail book and overall AUM stood at a stark 50 bps and 40 bps, respectively. It is 120 bps in case of Wheels portfolio.

Having seen moderation in Q4FY19, AU’s opex growth could likely pick-up in the coming quarters on the back of distribution and resource expansion. The bank plans to add 27 branches in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune during H1FY20. The investments in branch banking and digital banking will continue over the next 18-24 months, thus partially denting the benefits flowing from enlarged operations and improvement in profitability of existing branches.

