What is the share price of ATV Projects India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ATV Projects India is ₹27.83 as on .

What kind of stock is ATV Projects India? The ATV Projects India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ATV Projects India? The market cap of ATV Projects India is ₹147.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ATV Projects India? Today’s highest and lowest price of ATV Projects India are ₹28.58 and ₹26.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ATV Projects India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ATV Projects India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ATV Projects India is ₹44.40 and 52-week low of ATV Projects India is ₹21.55 as on .

How has the ATV Projects India performed historically in terms of returns? The ATV Projects India has shown returns of 5.18% over the past day, 4.7% for the past month, -15.87% over 3 months, -23.44% over 1 year, 25.98% across 3 years, and 22.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ATV Projects India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ATV Projects India are 20.66 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global