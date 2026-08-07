Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

ATV Projects India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATV PROJECTS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of ATV Projects India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.83 Closed
5.18₹ 1.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ATV Projects India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.00₹28.58
₹27.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.55₹44.40
₹27.83
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹26.46
Volume
56,269

Source: Dion Global

ATV Projects India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ATV Projects India		25.814.70-15.87-25.15-23.4425.9822.55
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ATV Projects India has declined 23.44% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, ATV Projects India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

ATV Projects India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ATV Projects India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.7123.61
1022.9523.48
2024.1624.08
5026.726.2
10029.528.64
20032.5731.1

Source: Dion Global

ATV Projects India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ATV Projects India saw a drop in promoter holding to 26.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.34%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

ATV Projects India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTATV Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTATV Projects - Letter Sent To Shareholders Having Physical Holding Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI Listing Regulations
Jul 14, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTATV Projects - Corporate Action- Fixes Book Closure For AGM
Jul 14, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTATV Projects - Shareholders Meeting- AGM On 08-12-2026
Jul 14, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTATV Projects - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About ATV Projects India

ATV Projects India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042719 and registration number is 042719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M V Chaturvedi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. H C Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Shridhar Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Payal Bharat Sanghavi
    Independent Director

FAQs on ATV Projects India Share Price

What is the share price of ATV Projects India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ATV Projects India is ₹27.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ATV Projects India?

The ATV Projects India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ATV Projects India?

The market cap of ATV Projects India is ₹147.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ATV Projects India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ATV Projects India are ₹28.58 and ₹26.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ATV Projects India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ATV Projects India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ATV Projects India is ₹44.40 and 52-week low of ATV Projects India is ₹21.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ATV Projects India performed historically in terms of returns?

The ATV Projects India has shown returns of 5.18% over the past day, 4.7% for the past month, -15.87% over 3 months, -23.44% over 1 year, 25.98% across 3 years, and 22.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ATV Projects India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ATV Projects India are 20.66 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ATV Projects India News

More ATV Projects India News
Market Pulse