Here's the live share price of ATV Projects India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ATV Projects India
|25.81
|4.70
|-15.87
|-25.15
|-23.44
|25.98
|22.55
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ATV Projects India has declined 23.44% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, ATV Projects India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.71
|23.61
|10
|22.95
|23.48
|20
|24.16
|24.08
|50
|26.7
|26.2
|100
|29.5
|28.64
|200
|32.57
|31.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ATV Projects India saw a drop in promoter holding to 26.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.34%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|ATV Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|ATV Projects - Letter Sent To Shareholders Having Physical Holding Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI Listing Regulations
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|ATV Projects - Corporate Action- Fixes Book Closure For AGM
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|ATV Projects - Shareholders Meeting- AGM On 08-12-2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|ATV Projects - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
ATV Projects India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042719 and registration number is 042719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ATV Projects India is ₹27.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ATV Projects India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ATV Projects India is ₹147.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ATV Projects India are ₹28.58 and ₹26.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ATV Projects India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ATV Projects India is ₹44.40 and 52-week low of ATV Projects India is ₹21.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ATV Projects India has shown returns of 5.18% over the past day, 4.7% for the past month, -15.87% over 3 months, -23.44% over 1 year, 25.98% across 3 years, and 22.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ATV Projects India are 20.66 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global