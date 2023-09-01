Follow Us

ATV Projects India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ATV PROJECTS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.99 Closed
-1.96-0.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ATV Projects India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.99₹12.99
₹12.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.61₹16.75
₹12.99
Open Price
₹12.99
Prev. Close
₹13.25
Volume
26,380

ATV Projects India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.99
  • R212.99
  • R312.99
  • Pivot
    12.99
  • S112.99
  • S212.99
  • S312.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.3713.78
  • 109.6514.14
  • 209.914.01
  • 509.7812.66
  • 1009.0911.3
  • 20010.3710.37

ATV Projects India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.482.6154.8360.3737.17272.2134.61
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

ATV Projects India Ltd. Share Holdings

ATV Projects India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ATV Projects India Ltd.

ATV Projects India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042719 and registration number is 042719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M V Chaturvedi
    Chairman
  • Mr. H C Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. K S Nalwaya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Payal Bharat Sanghavi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hem Prakash Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Shridhar Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Paresh Bagwe
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on ATV Projects India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ATV Projects India Ltd.?

The market cap of ATV Projects India Ltd. is ₹69.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ATV Projects India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ATV Projects India Ltd. is 11.81 and PB ratio of ATV Projects India Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ATV Projects India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ATV Projects India Ltd. is ₹12.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ATV Projects India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ATV Projects India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ATV Projects India Ltd. is ₹16.75 and 52-week low of ATV Projects India Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

