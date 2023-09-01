Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.48
|2.61
|54.83
|60.37
|37.17
|272.21
|34.61
|0.81
|1.97
|28.02
|46.79
|71.38
|342.12
|339.21
|29.25
|30.05
|66.04
|87.05
|126.46
|253.05
|66.99
|11.62
|29.30
|124.04
|197.74
|208.64
|538.94
|270.82
|2.43
|-6.20
|3.35
|18.81
|38.00
|198.70
|220.49
|12.63
|8.27
|31.61
|40.02
|22.72
|346.44
|112.27
|-0.46
|22.93
|129.33
|281.93
|391.93
|1,724.89
|827.52
|18.22
|25.88
|66.19
|103.83
|32.49
|258.72
|195.06
|5.41
|14.62
|65.06
|127.41
|141.06
|2,905.20
|1,286.30
|5.18
|14.45
|27.44
|41.78
|15.90
|612.99
|493.51
|0.18
|4.38
|59.29
|114.41
|186.18
|1,130.33
|440.66
|7.47
|15.22
|15.46
|4.87
|0.88
|-7.37
|346.78
|3.26
|-1.27
|47.86
|92.16
|68.77
|369.02
|102.76
|8.47
|11.18
|39.33
|66.76
|84.78
|158.36
|92.72
|-0.38
|-4.58
|13.49
|58.64
|44.68
|165.66
|12.20
|13.28
|40.78
|148.83
|219.52
|196.60
|435.81
|131.15
|-0.14
|-14.54
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|2.94
|-8.53
|-4.92
|11.47
|-21.69
|114.56
|1,487.65
|14.01
|16.45
|66.33
|108.54
|196.01
|929.65
|409.69
|-0.96
|-3.43
|39.92
|94.49
|135.74
|293.37
|356.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ATV Projects India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042719 and registration number is 042719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ATV Projects India Ltd. is ₹69.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ATV Projects India Ltd. is 11.81 and PB ratio of ATV Projects India Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ATV Projects India Ltd. is ₹12.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ATV Projects India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ATV Projects India Ltd. is ₹16.75 and 52-week low of ATV Projects India Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.