Atul, Gland Pharma, Muthoot Finance among 96 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows; 24 hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded flat on Monday. Sensex fell around 8 points to 59,126 while Nifty 50 tested 17,400 amid mixed global cues after trading in the green during the morning session. The broader markets traded with sharp cuts, with the smallcap indices losing the most. Sectorally, Nifty Financial Services was the top gainer, while Nifty Media slid 1.94%. TechM, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are TechM, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Power Grid, with TechM up 7.76%. The biggest laggards are IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports and Hero MotoCorp, with IndusInd Bank down 6.36%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 49 stocks hit their upper price band. Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Vishnu Chemicals, Kiri Industries, Marine Electricals (India) were among the scrips.

46 stocks hit their lower price band including PTC India, Steel Exchange India, Lancer Container Lines, Arshiya, Reliance Capital, Zee Learn, Stampede Capital. Additionally, 27 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 24 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Hindustan Aeronautics, Cummins India, Kaynes Technology India, H.G. Infra Engineering, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Action Construction Equipment, Arrow Greentech, S Chand And Company, NCC, Tarmat, Fourth Dimension Solutions, Baid Finserv, Keerti Knowledge and Skills among others.

Alternatively, 96 stocks including Atul, Share Ind Sec Ltd-RE, Gillette India, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Hester Biosciences, Gland Pharma, Muthoot Finance, Tide Water Oil Company (India), Excel Industries, IPCA Laboratories, Piramal Enterprises, Rossari Biotech, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Tarsons Products, Uniparts India, Cartrade Tech, Mangalam Organics , Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Avanti Feeds, Aarti Drugs, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Laurus Labs, GRM Overseas, United Drilling Tools, TV Today Network are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Asian Hotels (North), Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Hester Biosciences, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Elgi Equipments, Mangalam Drugs And Organics, Nahar Poly Films, Nazara Technologies are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.