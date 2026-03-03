Facebook Pixel Code
Atmastco Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATMASTCO

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Atmastco along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹141.65 Closed
-4.42₹ -6.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:43 PM IST
Atmastco Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.00₹149.50
₹141.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.00₹268.00
₹141.65
Open Price
₹149.50
Prev. Close
₹148.20
Volume
34,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Atmastco has gained 8.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.14%.

Atmastco’s current P/E of 18.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Atmastco Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atmastco		-7.18-5.66-17.79-39.86-33.4714.028.19
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.13-2.15-5.8920.8241.3451.9638.74
Suzlon Energy		-7.21-16.70-22.13-29.38-17.7468.8950.90
Jyoti CNC Automation		-5.30-2.71-16.46-10.394.2022.7513.09
LMW		-6.57-6.95-3.692.761.4610.3317.42
Inox Wind		-6.15-16.00-31.46-38.37-37.1449.4837.78
Triveni Turbine		-3.64-15.00-14.36-11.45-2.3613.0833.36
TD Power Systems		0.198.8616.4361.39192.3379.2594.58
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-1.7310.200.68-25.8223.9050.3328.95
Elecon Engineering Company		-3.26-9.18-15.80-27.864.5328.1371.46
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.6815.468.05-15.99-9.5824.088.70
Praj Industries		-0.284.03-2.93-26.22-36.20-3.9612.07
Ajax Engineering		-2.35-7.58-23.85-30.40-18.57-7.00-4.26
GMM Pfaudler		-5.18-11.46-18.05-22.15-16.84-16.63-8.17
The Anup Engineering		-4.46-24.82-28.70-32.78-43.2041.8836.95
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.250.20-21.19-33.27-3.52-9.13-5.59
HLE Glascoat		2.00-15.29-29.85-39.8734.68-15.14-7.73
Windsor Machines		-0.57-12.61-10.02-26.64-3.1578.7261.40
DEE Development Engineers		-2.9530.6535.04-2.1939.40-6.66-4.05
M & B Engineering		-7.30-12.74-23.07-29.79-28.53-10.59-6.50

Over the last one year, Atmastco has declined 33.47% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.34%), Suzlon Energy (-17.74%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Atmastco has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.74%) and Suzlon Energy (50.90%).

Atmastco Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Atmastco Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5153.53150.41
10147.95149.11
20145.84146.75
50140.55148.64
100164.09161.56
200190.68180.84

Atmastco Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atmastco saw a drop in promoter holding to 85.69%, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Atmastco

Atmastco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29222CT1994PLC008234 and registration number is 008234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gobichettipalayam Srinivasan Venkatasubramanian
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Swaminathan Iyer
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jayasudha Swaminathan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Ganesan
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Siddhartha Shankar Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukunthan Chithathoor Veeravalli seshadri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Atmastco Share Price

What is the share price of Atmastco?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atmastco is ₹141.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atmastco?

The Atmastco is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atmastco?

The market cap of Atmastco is ₹350.37 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atmastco?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atmastco are ₹149.50 and ₹141.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atmastco?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atmastco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atmastco is ₹268.00 and 52-week low of Atmastco is ₹109.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Atmastco performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atmastco has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, -3.15% for the past month, -18.73% over 3 months, -35.14% over 1 year, 14.02% across 3 years, and 8.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atmastco?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atmastco are 18.17 and 2.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

