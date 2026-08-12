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Atma Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATMA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Atma Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.25 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Atma Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.25₹178.25
₹178.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.00₹178.25
₹178.25
Open Price
₹178.25
Prev. Close
₹178.25
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Atma Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atma Industries		04.9810.1326.1545.9941.2138.48
Adani Enterprises		-1.55-5.9624.2635.1034.536.6816.49
Redington		1.7525.0968.1533.5650.3732.6217.21
Lloyds Enterprises		-1.261.9913.4540.0516.0433.7857.05
MMTC		2.320.402.47-0.435.2919.188.72
SG Mart		1.0214.9120.4668.37116.2967.33142.43
Mrugesh Trading		3.9945.50230.65865.4316,512.07512.16196.57
MSTC		-4.98-12.9534.5617.3721.809.7517.10
Shankara Buildpro		-6.51-2.8714.0936.4555.1915.789.19
BN Agrochem		-7.43-11.64-12.34-4.40-18.8664.7392.60
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-3.73-9.6316.243.390.6489.4026.91
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-2.78-5.936.782.864.1311.726.57
TCC Concept		-7.28-20.75-26.57-43.18-46.5390.1674.85
The Yamuna Syndicate		13.7118.853.00-0.32-15.3418.109.10
RRP Defense		0-3.93-11.32-22.15110.65261.13154.38
Hexa Tradex		-2.86-2.23-6.51-1.99-13.352.17-2.00
SMT Engineering		-0.109.329.0737.621,336.16320.12136.61
Hardwyn India		-1.42-35.60-32.58-9.7911.62-18.8950.16
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.84-3.863.64-1.13-0.178.471.39
Uniphos Enterprises		0.06-10.64-7.69-18.83-37.68-16.22-3.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Atma Industries has gained 45.99% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (34.53%), Redington (50.37%), Lloyds Enterprises (16.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Atma Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (16.49%) and Redington (17.21%).

Atma Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Atma Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5173.19173.3
10166.18167.01
20154.88155.47
50124.65129.56
10090.2395.31
20047.990

Source: Dion Global

Atma Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atma Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 94.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Atma Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTJyotirgamya Enterp - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTJyotirgamya Enterp - We Herewith Submit The Notice Of The 40Th Annual General Meeting Of Atma Industries Limited (Formerly Kn
Aug 07, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTJyotirgamya Enterp - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTJyotirgamya Enterp - Board Meeting Outcome for We Herewith Submit The Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Discussing The Agendas
Aug 04, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTJyotirgamya Enterp - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.20

Source: Dion Global

About Atma Industries

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100DL1986PLC234423 and registration number is 234423. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-specialized wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balakrishna Krishna Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rinku Saini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alpa Bhavesh Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Suresh Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Atma Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Atma Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atma Industries is ₹178.25 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atma Industries?

The Atma Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atma Industries?

The market cap of Atma Industries is ₹41.00 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atma Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atma Industries are ₹178.25 and ₹178.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atma Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atma Industries is ₹178.25 and 52-week low of Atma Industries is ₹111.00 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Atma Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atma Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 10.13% over 3 months, 45.99% over 1 year, 41.21% across 3 years, and 38.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atma Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atma Industries are -721.66 and 13.43 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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