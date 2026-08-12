Here's the live share price of Atma Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Atma Industries
|0
|4.98
|10.13
|26.15
|45.99
|41.21
|38.48
|Adani Enterprises
|-1.55
|-5.96
|24.26
|35.10
|34.53
|6.68
|16.49
|Redington
|1.75
|25.09
|68.15
|33.56
|50.37
|32.62
|17.21
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-1.26
|1.99
|13.45
|40.05
|16.04
|33.78
|57.05
|MMTC
|2.32
|0.40
|2.47
|-0.43
|5.29
|19.18
|8.72
|SG Mart
|1.02
|14.91
|20.46
|68.37
|116.29
|67.33
|142.43
|Mrugesh Trading
|3.99
|45.50
|230.65
|865.43
|16,512.07
|512.16
|196.57
|MSTC
|-4.98
|-12.95
|34.56
|17.37
|21.80
|9.75
|17.10
|Shankara Buildpro
|-6.51
|-2.87
|14.09
|36.45
|55.19
|15.78
|9.19
|BN Agrochem
|-7.43
|-11.64
|-12.34
|-4.40
|-18.86
|64.73
|92.60
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-3.73
|-9.63
|16.24
|3.39
|0.64
|89.40
|26.91
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-2.78
|-5.93
|6.78
|2.86
|4.13
|11.72
|6.57
|TCC Concept
|-7.28
|-20.75
|-26.57
|-43.18
|-46.53
|90.16
|74.85
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|13.71
|18.85
|3.00
|-0.32
|-15.34
|18.10
|9.10
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.93
|-11.32
|-22.15
|110.65
|261.13
|154.38
|Hexa Tradex
|-2.86
|-2.23
|-6.51
|-1.99
|-13.35
|2.17
|-2.00
|SMT Engineering
|-0.10
|9.32
|9.07
|37.62
|1,336.16
|320.12
|136.61
|Hardwyn India
|-1.42
|-35.60
|-32.58
|-9.79
|11.62
|-18.89
|50.16
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.84
|-3.86
|3.64
|-1.13
|-0.17
|8.47
|1.39
|Uniphos Enterprises
|0.06
|-10.64
|-7.69
|-18.83
|-37.68
|-16.22
|-3.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Atma Industries has gained 45.99% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (34.53%), Redington (50.37%), Lloyds Enterprises (16.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Atma Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (16.49%) and Redington (17.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|173.19
|173.3
|10
|166.18
|167.01
|20
|154.88
|155.47
|50
|124.65
|129.56
|100
|90.23
|95.31
|200
|47.99
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Atma Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 94.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Jyotirgamya Enterp - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Jyotirgamya Enterp - We Herewith Submit The Notice Of The 40Th Annual General Meeting Of Atma Industries Limited (Formerly Kn
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Jyotirgamya Enterp - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Jyotirgamya Enterp - Board Meeting Outcome for We Herewith Submit The Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Discussing The Agendas
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Jyotirgamya Enterp - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.20
Source: Dion Global
Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100DL1986PLC234423 and registration number is 234423. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-specialized wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atma Industries is ₹178.25 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Atma Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Atma Industries is ₹41.00 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Atma Industries are ₹178.25 and ₹178.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atma Industries is ₹178.25 and 52-week low of Atma Industries is ₹111.00 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Atma Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 10.13% over 3 months, 45.99% over 1 year, 41.21% across 3 years, and 38.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atma Industries are -721.66 and 13.43 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global