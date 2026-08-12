What is the share price of Atma Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atma Industries is ₹178.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Atma Industries? The Atma Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atma Industries? The market cap of Atma Industries is ₹41.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Atma Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Atma Industries are ₹178.25 and ₹178.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atma Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atma Industries is ₹178.25 and 52-week low of Atma Industries is ₹111.00 as on .

How has the Atma Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Atma Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 10.13% over 3 months, 45.99% over 1 year, 41.21% across 3 years, and 38.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atma Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atma Industries are -721.66 and 13.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global