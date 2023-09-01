Follow Us

ATLAS JEWELLERY INDIA LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.27 Closed
00
As on Jun 26, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.27₹9.80
₹9.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.62₹26.40
₹9.27
Open Price
₹9.75
Prev. Close
₹9.27
Volume
0

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.62
  • R29.98
  • R310.15
  • Pivot
    9.45
  • S19.09
  • S28.92
  • S38.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.989.68
  • 1019.969.94
  • 2020.3911.12
  • 5021.3814.36
  • 10022.817.5
  • 20026.5521.54

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-6.17-10.95-49.07-60.47-78.93-91.82
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. Share Holdings

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Atlas Jewellery India Ltd.

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1989PLC131289 and registration number is 131289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Nanda Kumaran Puthezhath
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Bashyakar Mattapalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Mohandas
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reema Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Solanki
    Additional Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Gowri Ramachandran
    Additional Director

FAQs on Atlas Jewellery India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd.?

The market cap of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is ₹93.31 Cr as on Jun 26, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is 61.39 and PB ratio of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is 0.58 as on Jun 26, 2023.

What is the share price of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is ₹9.27 as on Jun 26, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is ₹26.40 and 52-week low of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is ₹8.62 as on Jun 26, 2023.

