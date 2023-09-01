Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-6.17
|-10.95
|-49.07
|-60.47
|-78.93
|-91.82
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1989PLC131289 and registration number is 131289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is ₹93.31 Cr as on Jun 26, 2023.
P/E ratio of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is 61.39 and PB ratio of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is 0.58 as on Jun 26, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is ₹9.27 as on Jun 26, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is ₹26.40 and 52-week low of Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. is ₹8.62 as on Jun 26, 2023.