Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.00 Closed
-3.72₹ -3.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.85₹103.00
₹88.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.00₹162.84
₹88.00
Open Price
₹103.00
Prev. Close
₹91.40
Volume
428

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) has gained 22.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.94%.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana)’s current P/E of 87.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atlas Cycles (Haryana)		-0.05-8.02-8.29-32.9-9.429.9923.69
Tube Investments of India		10.5913.323.52-6.677.761.5320.23

Over the last one year, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) has declined 9.42% compared to peers like Tube Investments of India (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) has outperformed peers relative to Tube Investments of India (20.23%).

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
590.3390.56
1092.6191.64
2094.1293.36
5097.0996.61
100101.67101.24
200114.3102.98

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 17, 2026, 5:32 AM ISTAtlasCycles(Haryana) - Copy Of Newspaper Publication
Jan 16, 2026, 6:11 AM ISTAtlasCycles(Haryana) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Update
Jan 16, 2026, 6:03 AM ISTAtlasCycles(Haryana) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Unaudited Financial Results
Jan 09, 2026, 5:42 AM ISTAtlasCycles(Haryana) - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results
Jan 05, 2026, 10:40 PM ISTAtlasCycles(Haryana) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Atlas Cycles (Haryana)

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35923HR1950PLC001614 and registration number is 001614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cycles & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Praveen Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Roop Rai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kavaljit Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sadhna Syal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chander Mohan Dhall
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ishwar Das Chugh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anuj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Des Raj Dhingra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Share Price

What is the share price of Atlas Cycles (Haryana)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atlas Cycles (Haryana) is ₹88.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atlas Cycles (Haryana)?

The Atlas Cycles (Haryana) is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atlas Cycles (Haryana)?

The market cap of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) is ₹57.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atlas Cycles (Haryana)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) are ₹103.00 and ₹85.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atlas Cycles (Haryana)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atlas Cycles (Haryana) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) is ₹162.84 and 52-week low of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) is ₹77.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Atlas Cycles (Haryana) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atlas Cycles (Haryana) has shown returns of -3.72% over the past day, -6.78% for the past month, -11.16% over 3 months, -13.94% over 1 year, 9.99% across 3 years, and 22.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atlas Cycles (Haryana)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) are 87.39 and -1.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) News

More Atlas Cycles (Haryana) News
icon
Market Pulse