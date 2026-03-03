Here's the live share price of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) has gained 22.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.94%.
Atlas Cycles (Haryana)’s current P/E of 87.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Atlas Cycles (Haryana)
|-0.05
|-8.02
|-8.29
|-32.9
|-9.42
|9.99
|23.69
|Tube Investments of India
|10.59
|13.32
|3.52
|-6.67
|7.76
|1.53
|20.23
Over the last one year, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) has declined 9.42% compared to peers like Tube Investments of India (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) has outperformed peers relative to Tube Investments of India (20.23%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|90.33
|90.56
|10
|92.61
|91.64
|20
|94.12
|93.36
|50
|97.09
|96.61
|100
|101.67
|101.24
|200
|114.3
|102.98
In the latest quarter, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 17, 2026, 5:32 AM IST
|AtlasCycles(Haryana) - Copy Of Newspaper Publication
|Jan 16, 2026, 6:11 AM IST
|AtlasCycles(Haryana) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Update
|Jan 16, 2026, 6:03 AM IST
|AtlasCycles(Haryana) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Unaudited Financial Results
|Jan 09, 2026, 5:42 AM IST
|AtlasCycles(Haryana) - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results
|Jan 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
|AtlasCycles(Haryana) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35923HR1950PLC001614 and registration number is 001614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cycles & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atlas Cycles (Haryana) is ₹88.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Atlas Cycles (Haryana) is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) is ₹57.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) are ₹103.00 and ₹85.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atlas Cycles (Haryana) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) is ₹162.84 and 52-week low of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) is ₹77.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Atlas Cycles (Haryana) has shown returns of -3.72% over the past day, -6.78% for the past month, -11.16% over 3 months, -13.94% over 1 year, 9.99% across 3 years, and 22.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atlas Cycles (Haryana) are 87.39 and -1.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.