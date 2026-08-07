Here's the live share price of Atishay along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Atishay
|1.43
|-19.78
|-16.25
|-10.51
|30.62
|70.10
|34.88
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Atishay has gained 30.62% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Atishay has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|163.67
|166.43
|10
|165.91
|168.17
|20
|180.06
|175
|50
|192.95
|186.65
|100
|200.18
|191
|200
|190.54
|186.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Atishay remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Atishay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Atishay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Atishay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Atishay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Atishay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Atishay Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101MH2000PLC192613 and registration number is 192613. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atishay is ₹163.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atishay is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Atishay is ₹179.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Atishay are ₹167.00 and ₹161.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atishay stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atishay is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Atishay is ₹117.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atishay has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -19.78% for the past month, -16.25% over 3 months, 30.62% over 1 year, 70.1% across 3 years, and 34.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atishay are 32.01 and 3.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global