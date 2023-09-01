Follow Us

Atishay Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ATISHAY LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.62 Closed
9.163.41
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Atishay Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.03₹40.93
₹40.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹46.00
₹40.62
Open Price
₹37.10
Prev. Close
₹37.21
Volume
69,527

Atishay Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.22
  • R243.53
  • R346.12
  • Pivot
    39.63
  • S138.32
  • S235.73
  • S334.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.5137.58
  • 1036.8136.33
  • 2036.0334.99
  • 5034.5633.89
  • 10034.1133.21
  • 20037.5233.18

Atishay Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.2024.0022.7029.5324.0016.42-48.33
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Atishay Ltd. Share Holdings

Atishay Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Atishay Ltd.

Atishay Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101MH2000PLC192613 and registration number is 192613. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akhilesh Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Archit Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mujumdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Shrivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind V Lowlekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Atishay Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Atishay Ltd.?

The market cap of Atishay Ltd. is ₹44.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Atishay Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Atishay Ltd. is 39.98 and PB ratio of Atishay Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Atishay Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atishay Ltd. is ₹40.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atishay Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atishay Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atishay Ltd. is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Atishay Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

