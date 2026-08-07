What is the share price of Atishay? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atishay is ₹163.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Atishay? The Atishay is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atishay? The market cap of Atishay is ₹179.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Atishay? Today’s highest and lowest price of Atishay are ₹167.00 and ₹161.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atishay? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atishay stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atishay is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Atishay is ₹117.00 as on .

How has the Atishay performed historically in terms of returns? The Atishay has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -19.78% for the past month, -16.25% over 3 months, 30.62% over 1 year, 70.1% across 3 years, and 34.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atishay? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atishay are 32.01 and 3.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global