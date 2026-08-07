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Atishay Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATISHAY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Atishay along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹163.40 Closed
0.52₹ 0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Atishay Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.00₹167.00
₹163.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.00₹235.00
₹163.40
Open Price
₹163.05
Prev. Close
₹162.55
Volume
4,822

Source: Dion Global

Atishay Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atishay		1.43-19.78-16.25-10.5130.6270.1034.88
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Atishay has gained 30.62% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Atishay has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Atishay Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Atishay Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5163.67166.43
10165.91168.17
20180.06175
50192.95186.65
100200.18191
200190.54186.25

Source: Dion Global

Atishay Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atishay remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Atishay Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTAtishay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTAtishay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 04, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTAtishay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 20, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTAtishay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 20, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTAtishay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Atishay

Atishay Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101MH2000PLC192613 and registration number is 192613. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akhilesh Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Archit Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atishay Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Shrivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mujumdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Atishay Share Price

What is the share price of Atishay?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atishay is ₹163.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atishay?

The Atishay is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atishay?

The market cap of Atishay is ₹179.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atishay?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atishay are ₹167.00 and ₹161.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atishay?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atishay stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atishay is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Atishay is ₹117.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Atishay performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atishay has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -19.78% for the past month, -16.25% over 3 months, 30.62% over 1 year, 70.1% across 3 years, and 34.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atishay?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atishay are 32.01 and 3.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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