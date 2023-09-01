What is the Market Cap of Atishay Ltd.? The market cap of Atishay Ltd. is ₹44.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Atishay Ltd.? P/E ratio of Atishay Ltd. is 39.98 and PB ratio of Atishay Ltd. is 1.22 as on .

What is the share price of Atishay Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atishay Ltd. is ₹40.62 as on .