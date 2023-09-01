Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.20
|24.00
|22.70
|29.53
|24.00
|16.42
|-48.33
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
Atishay Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101MH2000PLC192613 and registration number is 192613. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Atishay Ltd. is ₹44.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Atishay Ltd. is 39.98 and PB ratio of Atishay Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atishay Ltd. is ₹40.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atishay Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atishay Ltd. is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Atishay Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.