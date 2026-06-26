The electric two-wheeler sector is at a clear inflection point. After the recent hike in fuel prices, a faster tilt toward electric vehicles, especially electric two-wheelers is clearly visible. The growth in the space is seen accelerating 63% in May. Even in June the relative EV penetration is on an upswing.

Among the leading electric two-wheeler makers, Ather Energy comes up as a prominent player. Over the last few years, the company has emerged as one of the well-known names in India’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market.

But here’s another question that is now catching investors’ attention.

No, it is not about its scooters.

It is about Ather Energy’s share price performance. About its stock.

The share price of Ather Energy has surged nearly 200% over the past one year. The rally has been sharp, but does that mean the opportunity is over? Or is there still enough fuel left in the journey?

Let’s take a look at what the numbers point to and analysts indicate.

Ather Energy Q4FY26: Revenue and other performance

Ather Energy ended FY26 on a strong note. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales and revenue. During the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), the electric two-wheeler maker sold 83,418 vehicles. This translates to a 76% surge compared with the same quarter last year.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 1,214 crore in Q4FY26. Furthermore, the company posted an adjusted gross margin of 25%, up from 18% a year ago. This is an expansion of nearly 700 basis points.

In addition, the operating performance also improved, with the EBITDA loss narrowing to Rs 30 crore and the EBITDA margin improving to (-2.5%).

Ather Energy: FY26 sales inch higher, network expands

For the full financial year, Ather Energy sold 2,62,942 electric two-wheelers, registering a 69% growth over FY25. The company also reported total income of Rs 3,823 crore, up 66% year-on-year, its highest annual revenue to date.

Alongside higher sales, Ather continued to expand its presence across India. By the end of FY26, its retail network had grown to 700 Experience Centres, almost double the 351 centres it operated a year earlier. Its service network also expanded to around 548 centres, compared with the previous year’s footprint.

The company also strengthened its charging infrastructure. Customers can now access more than 6,000 charging points through its LECCS network.

Ather Energy shares race ahead

Ather Energy’s share price has seen a strong run across multiple timeframes.

The stock has gained nearly 200% over the past one year. So far in 2026, it has risen around 35%, while it has climbed nearly 40% over the last six months. Even over the past month, the stock has added about 5%.

The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,069, while its 52-week low stands at Rs 318.60.

This rally has also raised questions about whether the current valuation fully reflects the company’s future growth.

Can the business justify the share price rally?

One of the biggest questions investors are asking today is whether Ather’s improving business performance can justify such a sharp rise in the share price.

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, believes the company’s operational progress continues to remain encouraging.

He said, “Ather Energy is consistently outperforming the electric two-wheeler industry growth rate month after month.”

He further added, “It has a strong product portfolio which, along with expansion in its sales network, will further help expand market share.”

Agrawal also pointed to the company’s upcoming manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

“The greenfield facility in Maharashtra will help the company to cater to the strong demand with an additional 42,000 units per month capacity by FY27.”

He noted that lower commodity prices may also provide some relief after raw material inflation had remained a concern.

“While commodity-led inflation in raw material prices was a concern, the recent fall in prices is expected to lessen the impact.”

Despite the sharp rally, he continues to maintain a constructive long-term view.

“We remain positive on the stock with a long term time horizon, with a company being a direct proxy to the electric two wheeler theme,” he noted.

However, he also highlighted one factor investors should closely monitor.

Agrawal said, “Key monitorable would be how fast the company can achieve EBITDA breakeven.”

Ather Energy: Emkay sees key initiatives offsetting near-term margin headwinds

Commodity costs have risen significantly lately. It accounted for 8% of expenses in Q4FY26 across key inputs like lithium, copper/aluminium and plastics/polymers. The expiry of FAME subsidy (that comprised 4% of ASP) could hurt near-term margin.

However, to offset this, Ather is taking multiple initiatives via i) 2-pronged price hikes (vehicle plus stack), ii) value engineering initiatives with transition to LFP from NMC chemistry, copper-clad harnesses to reduce copper usage per vehicle, steel frames replacing aluminum on EL platform, iii) EL platform ramp-up on a better margin profile due to lower BoM and wider TAM.

Emkay Global has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Ather Energy and maintained a target price of Rs 1,150. This translates to nearly 20% upside potential. The brokerage believes the company is entering an important phase as demand for electric two-wheelers continues to improve. It expects Ather to benefit from rising electric vehicle adoption, expansion of its retail network and upcoming capacity additions.

The brokerage expects Ather’s revenue to grow at a 44% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY25-28. It has estimated sales volumes of around 3.83 lakh units in FY27 and 5.39 lakh units in FY28

Is the technical trend still supportive?

According to Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst, Technical Research at Choice Broking, the recent price movement indicates consolidation rather than weakness.

He said, “Ather Energy is consolidating after a strong uptrend, currently trading around Rs 997.15. The stock has witnessed a sharp rally over the past few months and is now stabilizing near the psychological Rs 1,000 mark. The recent price action indicates healthy consolidation rather than weakness, suggesting that buyers continue to maintain control of the trend.”

He added that the stock continues to trade comfortably above its major moving averages.

According to Shah, the broader technical structure continues to remain positive as the stock is trading above all its important moving averages.

He added, “On the technical front, Ather Energy is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages, reflecting a strong bullish structure, which signals sustained momentum and confirms that the broader trend remains firmly positive.”

He further explained that holding above the recent support levels could keep buying interest intact.

“A close above the 20-day EMA and continued holding above the Rs 985 zone indicate that near-term buying interest remains intact. The widening gap between the shorter and longer-term moving averages further highlights the strength of the ongoing uptrend and suggests that any dips may continue to attract buyers.”

However, Shah also pointed out that investors should closely watch the downside support levels.

He said, “On the downside, Rs 937 acts as the immediate support zone and a crucial stop-loss level for short-term traders. A breach below this level could trigger profit booking and may drag the stock towards its next support area near Rs 860, where the 100-day EMA is placed.”

Looking ahead, he believes the stock is approaching an important resistance area.

According to Shah, “On the upside, the stock is approaching its recent swing highs around the Rs 1,070 zone, which acts as an important resistance area. A decisive breakout above Rs 1,070, supported by strong volumes, could pave the way for the next leg of the rally and open the doors for higher targets in the Rs 1,150 range.”

Emkay expects FY27 demand to stay strong

According to Emkay, the electric two-wheeler industry is seeing an important shift as rising fuel prices encourage more buyers to consider electric vehicles. The brokerage noted, “The E-2W industry is at an inflection point,” with industry penetration rising to 10.7% in June 2026, compared with 6.6% in FY26.

It also highlighted that Ather has increased its market share to 16.5% from 14.5% a year ago.

However, Emkay believes the company could face temporary supply constraints until its new AURIC manufacturing facility starts operations in October 2026.

The brokerage expects this to be a short-term issue as additional capacity comes on stream. It also said that while higher commodity costs and the expiry of government incentives could put pressure on margins in the near term. However, the company plans to offset these through price increases, cost optimisation measures and the launch of its lower-cost EL platform, which is aimed at the mass-market segment.

What investors should watch now

Ather Energy remains one of the closely watched companies in India’s electric vehicle sector. While its stock has already delivered substantial returns, investors will now be looking beyond the share price.

The key focus now remains on whether the company can continue gaining market share, expand production as planned and improve profitability over the coming years.

Disclaimer: Investment involves market risks, and the analysis or views expressed by market experts do not constitute a direct recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any stock. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions regarding equity instruments or specific companies mentioned in this article. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.