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Athena Global Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATHENA GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Athena Global Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.00 Closed
-2.19₹ -1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Athena Global Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.55₹59.25
₹58.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.60₹103.50
₹58.00
Open Price
₹59.25
Prev. Close
₹59.30
Volume
3,245

Source: Dion Global

Athena Global Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Athena Global Technologies		1.755.45-17.14-22.82-42.693.44-1.5
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.4-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.8-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.4-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.114.0913.931.7911.1911.75.1
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.19.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.82.2219.72-8.4-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.3-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.218.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.2-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Athena Global Technologies has declined 42.69% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Athena Global Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Athena Global Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Athena Global Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.5859.02
1056.5958.08
2056.7857.9
5061.5660.61
10065.264.97
20073.1371.36

Source: Dion Global

Athena Global Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Athena Global Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Athena Global Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 04:15 PM IST ISTAthena Global Techno - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTAthena Global Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 31, 2026, 05:25 AM IST ISTAthena Global Techno - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 26, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTAthena Global Techno - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financi
Apr 13, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTAthena Global Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Athena Global Technologies

Athena Global Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1992PLC014182 and registration number is 014182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M Satyendra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Avinash Vashistha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Babu Nemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maddi Venkata Sudarsan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M Sunitha
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Katragadda
    Additional Director

FAQs on Athena Global Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Athena Global Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Athena Global Technologies is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Athena Global Technologies?

The Athena Global Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Athena Global Technologies?

The market cap of Athena Global Technologies is ₹81.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Athena Global Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Athena Global Technologies are ₹59.25 and ₹56.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Athena Global Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Athena Global Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Athena Global Technologies is ₹103.50 and 52-week low of Athena Global Technologies is ₹49.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Athena Global Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Athena Global Technologies has shown returns of -2.19% over the past day, 5.45% for the past month, -17.14% over 3 months, -42.69% over 1 year, 3.44% across 3 years, and -1.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Athena Global Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Athena Global Technologies are -1.79 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Athena Global Technologies News

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