Here's the live share price of Athena Global Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Athena Global Technologies
|1.75
|5.45
|-17.14
|-22.82
|-42.69
|3.44
|-1.5
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.4
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.8
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.4
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.1
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.4
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.3
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.2
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.2
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Athena Global Technologies has declined 42.69% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Athena Global Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.58
|59.02
|10
|56.59
|58.08
|20
|56.78
|57.9
|50
|61.56
|60.61
|100
|65.2
|64.97
|200
|73.13
|71.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Athena Global Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:15 PM IST IST
|Athena Global Techno - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Athena Global Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 31, 2026, 05:25 AM IST IST
|Athena Global Techno - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 26, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|Athena Global Techno - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financi
|Apr 13, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Athena Global Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Athena Global Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1992PLC014182 and registration number is 014182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Athena Global Technologies is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Athena Global Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Athena Global Technologies is ₹81.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Athena Global Technologies are ₹59.25 and ₹56.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Athena Global Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Athena Global Technologies is ₹103.50 and 52-week low of Athena Global Technologies is ₹49.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Athena Global Technologies has shown returns of -2.19% over the past day, 5.45% for the past month, -17.14% over 3 months, -42.69% over 1 year, 3.44% across 3 years, and -1.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Athena Global Technologies are -1.79 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global