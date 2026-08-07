What is the share price of Athena Global Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Athena Global Technologies is ₹58.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Athena Global Technologies? The Athena Global Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Athena Global Technologies? The market cap of Athena Global Technologies is ₹81.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Athena Global Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Athena Global Technologies are ₹59.25 and ₹56.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Athena Global Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Athena Global Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Athena Global Technologies is ₹103.50 and 52-week low of Athena Global Technologies is ₹49.60 as on .

How has the Athena Global Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Athena Global Technologies has shown returns of -2.19% over the past day, 5.45% for the past month, -17.14% over 3 months, -42.69% over 1 year, 3.44% across 3 years, and -1.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Athena Global Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Athena Global Technologies are -1.79 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global