Athena Global Technologies Ltd. Share Price

ATHENA GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.75 Closed
-0.25-0.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Athena Global Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.00₹53.40
₹51.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.20₹87.15
₹51.75
Open Price
₹51.00
Prev. Close
₹51.88
Volume
1,781

Athena Global Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.1
  • R254.45
  • R355.5
  • Pivot
    52.05
  • S150.7
  • S249.65
  • S348.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.6752.39
  • 1078.9452.44
  • 2069.4752.35
  • 5072.2152.72
  • 10071.9154
  • 20072.5557.04

Athena Global Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.82-1.69-5.053.29-24.56104.55125.00
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Athena Global Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Athena Global Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Athena Global Technologies Ltd.

Athena Global Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1992PLC014182 and registration number is 014182. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Satyendra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Avinash Vashistha
    Director
  • Mrs. M Sunitha
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Babu Nemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Katragadda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prudvi Raju Manthena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nukala Ashwanth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Athena Global Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Athena Global Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Athena Global Technologies Ltd. is ₹69.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Athena Global Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Athena Global Technologies Ltd. is -6.39 and PB ratio of Athena Global Technologies Ltd. is 8.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Athena Global Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Athena Global Technologies Ltd. is ₹51.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Athena Global Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Athena Global Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Athena Global Technologies Ltd. is ₹87.15 and 52-week low of Athena Global Technologies Ltd. is ₹43.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

