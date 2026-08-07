What is the share price of Athena Constructions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Athena Constructions is ₹4.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Athena Constructions? The Athena Constructions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Athena Constructions? The market cap of Athena Constructions is ₹3.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Athena Constructions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Athena Constructions are ₹4.01 and ₹4.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Athena Constructions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Athena Constructions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Athena Constructions is ₹8.94 and 52-week low of Athena Constructions is ₹2.93 as on .

How has the Athena Constructions performed historically in terms of returns? The Athena Constructions has shown returns of 9.86% over the past day, 20.06% for the past month, -16.46% over 3 months, -55.15% over 1 year, -40.21% across 3 years, and -3.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Athena Constructions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Athena Constructions are -4.47 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global