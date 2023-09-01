Follow Us

ATHENA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.57 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Athena Constructions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.57₹19.57
₹19.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.80₹28.80
₹19.57
Open Price
₹19.57
Prev. Close
₹19.57
Volume
0

Athena Constructions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.57
  • R219.57
  • R319.57
  • Pivot
    19.57
  • S119.57
  • S219.57
  • S319.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.5920.01
  • 1011.8119.27
  • 2012.2218.05
  • 5013.4816.2
  • 10011.4714.72
  • 20011.6314.75

Athena Constructions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.954.3230.55-18.7371.3777.9157.82
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Athena Constructions Ltd. Share Holdings

Athena Constructions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
25 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Athena Constructions Ltd.

Athena Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2011PLC215562 and registration number is 215562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Nagar
    Director
  • Mr. ShashiKant Rathi
    Director
  • Mrs. Asha Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mr. Brijkishore Kamalnayan
    Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Rathi
    Director

FAQs on Athena Constructions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Athena Constructions Ltd.?

The market cap of Athena Constructions Ltd. is ₹14.68 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Athena Constructions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Athena Constructions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Athena Constructions Ltd. is 1.98 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Athena Constructions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Athena Constructions Ltd. is ₹19.57 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Athena Constructions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Athena Constructions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Athena Constructions Ltd. is ₹28.80 and 52-week low of Athena Constructions Ltd. is ₹9.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

