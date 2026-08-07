Here's the live share price of Athena Constructions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Athena Constructions
|0
|20.06
|-16.46
|0.25
|-55.15
|-40.21
|-3.93
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Athena Constructions has declined 55.15% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Athena Constructions has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.4
|3.6
|10
|3.45
|3.6
|20
|3.86
|3.82
|50
|4.58
|4.61
|100
|6.2
|5.79
|200
|7.95
|7.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Athena Constructions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 20, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Athena Constructions - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Athena Constructions - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Result For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 21, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Athena Constructions - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Audited Financial Accounts For The Six Months And Year Ended
|Apr 21, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Athena Constructions - Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing O
|Jan 13, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Athena Constructions - The Board Of Directors Of The Company Has Considered And Adopted The Unaudited Financial Result For Th
Source: Dion Global
Athena Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2011PLC215562 and registration number is 215562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Athena Constructions is ₹4.01 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Athena Constructions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Athena Constructions is ₹3.01 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Athena Constructions are ₹4.01 and ₹4.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Athena Constructions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Athena Constructions is ₹8.94 and 52-week low of Athena Constructions is ₹2.93 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Athena Constructions has shown returns of 9.86% over the past day, 20.06% for the past month, -16.46% over 3 months, -55.15% over 1 year, -40.21% across 3 years, and -3.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Athena Constructions are -4.47 and 0.51 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global