Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|25 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Athena Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2011PLC215562 and registration number is 215562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Athena Constructions Ltd. is ₹14.68 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Athena Constructions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Athena Constructions Ltd. is 1.98 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Athena Constructions Ltd. is ₹19.57 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Athena Constructions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Athena Constructions Ltd. is ₹28.80 and 52-week low of Athena Constructions Ltd. is ₹9.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.