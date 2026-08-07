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Athena Constructions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATHENA CONSTRUCTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Athena Constructions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.01 Closed
9.86₹ 0.36
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Athena Constructions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.01₹4.01
₹4.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.93₹8.94
₹4.01
Open Price
₹4.01
Prev. Close
₹3.65
Volume
2,500

Source: Dion Global

Athena Constructions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Athena Constructions		020.06-16.460.25-55.15-40.21-3.93
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Athena Constructions has declined 55.15% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Athena Constructions has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Athena Constructions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Athena Constructions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.43.6
103.453.6
203.863.82
504.584.61
1006.25.79
2007.957.7

Source: Dion Global

Athena Constructions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Athena Constructions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Athena Constructions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 20, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTAthena Constructions - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTAthena Constructions - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Result For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 21, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTAthena Constructions - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Audited Financial Accounts For The Six Months And Year Ended
Apr 21, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTAthena Constructions - Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing O
Jan 13, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTAthena Constructions - The Board Of Directors Of The Company Has Considered And Adopted The Unaudited Financial Result For Th

Source: Dion Global

About Athena Constructions

Athena Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2011PLC215562 and registration number is 215562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brijkishore Kamalnayan
    Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Rathi
    Director
  • Mr. ShashiKant Rathi
    Director
  • Mr. Santosh Nagar
    Director
  • Mrs. Asha Maheshwari
    Director

FAQs on Athena Constructions Share Price

What is the share price of Athena Constructions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Athena Constructions is ₹4.01 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Athena Constructions?

The Athena Constructions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Athena Constructions?

The market cap of Athena Constructions is ₹3.01 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Athena Constructions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Athena Constructions are ₹4.01 and ₹4.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Athena Constructions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Athena Constructions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Athena Constructions is ₹8.94 and 52-week low of Athena Constructions is ₹2.93 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Athena Constructions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Athena Constructions has shown returns of 9.86% over the past day, 20.06% for the past month, -16.46% over 3 months, -55.15% over 1 year, -40.21% across 3 years, and -3.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Athena Constructions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Athena Constructions are -4.47 and 0.51 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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