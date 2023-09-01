Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.73
|-8.52
|2.92
|-9.85
|7.39
|180.68
|109.32
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1990PLC391158 and registration number is 391158. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is 32.93 and PB ratio of Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is 0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atharv Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is ₹3.58 and 52-week low of Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.