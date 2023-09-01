Follow Us

Atharv Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ATHARV ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.47 Closed
-5-0.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Atharv Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.47₹2.60
₹2.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.03₹3.58
₹2.47
Open Price
₹2.60
Prev. Close
₹2.60
Volume
26,378

Atharv Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.56
  • R22.64
  • R32.69
  • Pivot
    2.51
  • S12.43
  • S22.38
  • S32.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.872.58
  • 102.82.57
  • 202.512.6
  • 502.452.64
  • 1002.492.65
  • 2002.422.61

Atharv Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.73-8.522.92-9.857.39180.68109.32
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Atharv Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Atharv Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Atharv Enterprises Ltd.

Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1990PLC391158 and registration number is 391158. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish Sharma
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Pramod Gadiya
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Gadiya
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Navneet Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Gadiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Atharv Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Atharv Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Atharv Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is 32.93 and PB ratio of Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is 0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Atharv Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atharv Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atharv Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is ₹3.58 and 52-week low of Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

