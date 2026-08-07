Here's the live share price of Atharv Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Atharv Enterprises
|-18.20
|0.50
|0
|5.54
|8.70
|14.14
|18.53
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Atharv Enterprises has gained 8.70% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Atharv Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.41
|4.22
|10
|4
|4.15
|20
|3.9
|4
|50
|3.76
|3.87
|100
|3.82
|3.82
|200
|3.72
|3.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Atharv Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 92.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Atharv Enterprises - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor For FY 2026-27
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Atharv Enterprises - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Atharv Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On 22Nd July, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Atharv Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 22Nd July 2026.
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Atharv Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66110MH1990PLC391158 and registration number is 391158. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atharv Enterprises is ₹4.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atharv Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Atharv Enterprises is ₹6.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Atharv Enterprises are ₹4.01 and ₹3.89.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atharv Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atharv Enterprises is ₹5.25 and 52-week low of Atharv Enterprises is ₹2.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atharv Enterprises has shown returns of 2.83% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 8.7% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and 18.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atharv Enterprises are 36.04 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global