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Atharv Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATHARV ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Atharv Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.00 Closed
2.83₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Atharv Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.89₹4.01
₹4.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.83₹5.25
₹4.00
Open Price
₹3.89
Prev. Close
₹3.89
Volume
2,117

Source: Dion Global

Atharv Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atharv Enterprises		-18.200.5005.548.7014.1418.53
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Atharv Enterprises has gained 8.70% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Atharv Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Atharv Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Atharv Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.414.22
1044.15
203.94
503.763.87
1003.823.82
2003.723.75

Source: Dion Global

Atharv Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atharv Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 92.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Atharv Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTAtharv Enterprises - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor For FY 2026-27
Jul 22, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTAtharv Enterprises - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTAtharv Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On 22Nd July, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTAtharv Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 22Nd July 2026.
Jul 07, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTAtharv Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Atharv Enterprises

Atharv Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66110MH1990PLC391158 and registration number is 391158. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Sharma
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Gadiya
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Gadiya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Gadiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Navneet Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kumar Tank
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Atharv Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Atharv Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atharv Enterprises is ₹4.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atharv Enterprises?

The Atharv Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atharv Enterprises?

The market cap of Atharv Enterprises is ₹6.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atharv Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atharv Enterprises are ₹4.01 and ₹3.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atharv Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atharv Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atharv Enterprises is ₹5.25 and 52-week low of Atharv Enterprises is ₹2.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Atharv Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atharv Enterprises has shown returns of 2.83% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 8.7% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and 18.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atharv Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atharv Enterprises are 36.04 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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