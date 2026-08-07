What is the share price of Atharv Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atharv Enterprises is ₹4.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Atharv Enterprises? The Atharv Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atharv Enterprises? The market cap of Atharv Enterprises is ₹6.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Atharv Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Atharv Enterprises are ₹4.01 and ₹3.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atharv Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atharv Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atharv Enterprises is ₹5.25 and 52-week low of Atharv Enterprises is ₹2.83 as on .

How has the Atharv Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Atharv Enterprises has shown returns of 2.83% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 8.7% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and 18.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atharv Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atharv Enterprises are 36.04 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global