Here's the live share price of ATC Energies System along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ATC Energies System has declined 23.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -73.14%.
ATC Energies System’s current P/E of 8.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ATC Energies System
|-11.51
|-6.51
|-30.62
|-57.90
|-73.14
|-35.48
|-23.12
|Exide Industries
|-3.91
|-1.59
|-13.38
|-22.98
|-6.79
|21.36
|9.24
|Ather Energy
|0.88
|4.31
|3.33
|40.83
|133.21
|32.61
|18.45
|HBL Engineering
|-5.12
|-16.18
|-21.26
|-21.90
|56.62
|88.37
|75.39
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|-4.00
|-1.42
|-12.82
|-19.30
|-13.02
|12.95
|-2.05
|Maxvolt Energy Industries
|-10.99
|-11.90
|-29.82
|20.60
|72.85
|17.20
|9.99
|Goldstar Power
|19.57
|70.10
|13.01
|-6.25
|-16.67
|-3.00
|55.68
Over the last one year, ATC Energies System has declined 73.14% compared to peers like Exide Industries (-6.79%), Ather Energy (133.21%), HBL Engineering (56.62%). From a 5 year perspective, ATC Energies System has underperformed peers relative to Exide Industries (9.24%) and Ather Energy (18.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.85
|29.21
|10
|30.06
|29.69
|20
|30.21
|30.32
|50
|32.99
|33.27
|100
|39.47
|40.45
|200
|56.8
|57.19
In the latest quarter, ATC Energies System remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.75%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ATC Energies System fact sheet for more information
ATC Energies System Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909MH2020PLC345131 and registration number is 345131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ATC Energies System is ₹27.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ATC Energies System is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of ATC Energies System is ₹55.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ATC Energies System are ₹28.00 and ₹26.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ATC Energies System stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ATC Energies System is ₹115.35 and 52-week low of ATC Energies System is ₹26.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ATC Energies System has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, -12.78% for the past month, -31.49% over 3 months, -73.14% over 1 year, -35.48% across 3 years, and -23.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ATC Energies System are 8.95 and 0.62 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.