ATC Energies System Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATC ENERGIES SYSTEM

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
EV Charging

Here's the live share price of ATC Energies System along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.30 Closed
-3.36₹ -0.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:48 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ATC Energies System Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.60₹28.00
₹27.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.60₹115.35
₹27.30
Open Price
₹26.60
Prev. Close
₹28.25
Volume
30,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ATC Energies System has declined 23.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -73.14%.

ATC Energies System’s current P/E of 8.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ATC Energies System Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ATC Energies System		-11.51-6.51-30.62-57.90-73.14-35.48-23.12
Exide Industries		-3.91-1.59-13.38-22.98-6.7921.369.24
Ather Energy		0.884.313.3340.83133.2132.6118.45
HBL Engineering		-5.12-16.18-21.26-21.9056.6288.3775.39
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		-4.00-1.42-12.82-19.30-13.0212.95-2.05
Maxvolt Energy Industries		-10.99-11.90-29.8220.6072.8517.209.99
Goldstar Power		19.5770.1013.01-6.25-16.67-3.0055.68

Over the last one year, ATC Energies System has declined 73.14% compared to peers like Exide Industries (-6.79%), Ather Energy (133.21%), HBL Engineering (56.62%). From a 5 year perspective, ATC Energies System has underperformed peers relative to Exide Industries (9.24%) and Ather Energy (18.45%).

ATC Energies System Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

ATC Energies System Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.8529.21
1030.0629.69
2030.2130.32
5032.9933.27
10039.4740.45
20056.857.19

ATC Energies System Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ATC Energies System remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.75%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ATC Energies System Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ATC Energies System fact sheet for more information

About ATC Energies System

ATC Energies System Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909MH2020PLC345131 and registration number is 345131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Gangabishan Bajoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Vijaykumar Kedia
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nilesh Victor Correia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Zubair Rahman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Manoharlal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Himanshi Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on ATC Energies System Share Price

What is the share price of ATC Energies System?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ATC Energies System is ₹27.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ATC Energies System?

The ATC Energies System is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ATC Energies System?

The market cap of ATC Energies System is ₹55.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ATC Energies System?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ATC Energies System are ₹28.00 and ₹26.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ATC Energies System?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ATC Energies System stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ATC Energies System is ₹115.35 and 52-week low of ATC Energies System is ₹26.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ATC Energies System performed historically in terms of returns?

The ATC Energies System has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, -12.78% for the past month, -31.49% over 3 months, -73.14% over 1 year, -35.48% across 3 years, and -23.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ATC Energies System?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ATC Energies System are 8.95 and 0.62 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

ATC Energies System News

