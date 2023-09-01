Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Atam Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1985PLC006476 and registration number is 006476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Atam Valves Ltd. is ₹198.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Atam Valves Ltd. is 25.79 and PB ratio of Atam Valves Ltd. is 10.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atam Valves Ltd. is ₹188.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atam Valves Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atam Valves Ltd. is ₹269.95 and 52-week low of Atam Valves Ltd. is ₹128.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.