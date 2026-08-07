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Atam Valves Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATAM VALVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Atam Valves along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.20 Closed
0.82₹ 0.53
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Atam Valves Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.60₹65.80
₹65.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.21₹110.97
₹65.20
Open Price
₹65.00
Prev. Close
₹64.67
Volume
606

Source: Dion Global

Atam Valves Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atam Valves		1.29-6.47-17.46-11.26-28.87-32.2726.66
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Atam Valves has declined 28.87% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Atam Valves has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Atam Valves Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Atam Valves Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.2765.51
1066.1565.95
2067.4266.93
5069.8468.46
10067.2369.98
20074.8776.19

Source: Dion Global

Atam Valves Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atam Valves remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Atam Valves Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTAtam Valves - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For T
Aug 05, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTAtam Valves - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
Jul 11, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTAtam Valves - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTAtam Valves - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
May 26, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTAtam Valves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Atam Valves

Atam Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1985PLC006476 and registration number is 006476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vimal Parkash Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pamila Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bhavik Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Salwan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parminder Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Atam Valves Share Price

What is the share price of Atam Valves?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atam Valves is ₹65.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atam Valves?

The Atam Valves is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atam Valves?

The market cap of Atam Valves is ₹74.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atam Valves?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atam Valves are ₹65.80 and ₹64.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atam Valves?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atam Valves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atam Valves is ₹110.97 and 52-week low of Atam Valves is ₹48.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Atam Valves performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atam Valves has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -6.47% for the past month, -17.46% over 3 months, -28.87% over 1 year, -32.27% across 3 years, and 26.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atam Valves?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atam Valves are 30.92 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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