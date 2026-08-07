Here's the live share price of Atam Valves along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Atam Valves
|1.29
|-6.47
|-17.46
|-11.26
|-28.87
|-32.27
|26.66
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Atam Valves has declined 28.87% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Atam Valves has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.27
|65.51
|10
|66.15
|65.95
|20
|67.42
|66.93
|50
|69.84
|68.46
|100
|67.23
|69.98
|200
|74.87
|76.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Atam Valves remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Atam Valves - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For T
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Atam Valves - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Atam Valves - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Atam Valves - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
|May 26, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Atam Valves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Atam Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1985PLC006476 and registration number is 006476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atam Valves is ₹65.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atam Valves is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Atam Valves is ₹74.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Atam Valves are ₹65.80 and ₹64.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atam Valves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atam Valves is ₹110.97 and 52-week low of Atam Valves is ₹48.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atam Valves has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -6.47% for the past month, -17.46% over 3 months, -28.87% over 1 year, -32.27% across 3 years, and 26.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atam Valves are 30.92 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global