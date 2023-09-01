Follow Us

ATAM VALVES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹188.30 Closed
-0.24-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Atam Valves Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹187.10₹191.20
₹188.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.20₹269.95
₹188.30
Open Price
₹189.50
Prev. Close
₹188.75
Volume
2,723

Atam Valves Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1190.63
  • R2192.97
  • R3194.73
  • Pivot
    188.87
  • S1186.53
  • S2184.77
  • S3182.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5173.75192.84
  • 10170.76195.77
  • 20156.32199.68
  • 50158.24206.38
  • 100122.19206.45
  • 20076.4195.83

Atam Valves Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.02-10.93-16.4219.6310.76864.40864.40
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Atam Valves Ltd. Share Holdings

Atam Valves Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Atam Valves Ltd.

Atam Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1985PLC006476 and registration number is 006476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Parkash Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pamila Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rajni Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Salwan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Bhushan Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Atam Valves Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Atam Valves Ltd.?

The market cap of Atam Valves Ltd. is ₹198.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Atam Valves Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Atam Valves Ltd. is 25.79 and PB ratio of Atam Valves Ltd. is 10.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Atam Valves Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atam Valves Ltd. is ₹188.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atam Valves Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atam Valves Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atam Valves Ltd. is ₹269.95 and 52-week low of Atam Valves Ltd. is ₹128.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

