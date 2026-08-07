What is the share price of Atam Valves? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atam Valves is ₹65.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Atam Valves? The Atam Valves is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atam Valves? The market cap of Atam Valves is ₹74.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Atam Valves? Today’s highest and lowest price of Atam Valves are ₹65.80 and ₹64.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atam Valves? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atam Valves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atam Valves is ₹110.97 and 52-week low of Atam Valves is ₹48.21 as on .

How has the Atam Valves performed historically in terms of returns? The Atam Valves has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -6.47% for the past month, -17.46% over 3 months, -28.87% over 1 year, -32.27% across 3 years, and 26.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atam Valves? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atam Valves are 30.92 and 1.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global