Here's the live share price of Atal Realtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Atal Realtech
|6.43
|23.29
|23.90
|34.39
|88.30
|10.58
|9.62
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Atal Realtech has gained 88.30% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Atal Realtech has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.72
|33.68
|10
|31.88
|32.83
|20
|30.69
|31.75
|50
|29.91
|30.19
|100
|27.56
|28.62
|200
|26.32
|26.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Atal Realtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Atal Realtech - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Board Meeting To Be Held On August 12, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Atal Realtech - Board Meeting Intimation for Raising Of Funds
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Atal Realtech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Atal Realtech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Atal Realtech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Atal Realtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2012PLC234941 and registration number is 234941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atal Realtech is ₹35.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atal Realtech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Atal Realtech is ₹436.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Atal Realtech are ₹35.35 and ₹34.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atal Realtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atal Realtech is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Atal Realtech is ₹17.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atal Realtech has shown returns of 1.91% over the past day, 23.29% for the past month, 23.9% over 3 months, 88.3% over 1 year, 10.58% across 3 years, and 9.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atal Realtech are 67.30 and 4.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global