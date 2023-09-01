Follow Us

ATAL REALTECH LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹109.45 Closed
-19.99-27.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Atal Realtech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.45₹147.55
₹109.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹142.40
₹109.45
Open Price
₹136.65
Prev. Close
₹136.80
Volume
29,23,088

Atal Realtech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1134.85
  • R2160.25
  • R3172.95
  • Pivot
    122.15
  • S196.75
  • S284.05
  • S358.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.87136.9
  • 1057.31136.55
  • 2056.88135.02
  • 5058.05128.57
  • 10052.98117.48
  • 20050.53100.61

Atal Realtech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-20.83-17.68-3.2361.3155.47392.28392.28
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Atal Realtech Ltd. Share Holdings

Atal Realtech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Atal Realtech Ltd.

Atal Realtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2012PLC234941 and registration number is 234941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijaygopal Parasram Atal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sujata Vijaygopal Atal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuntal Manoj Badiyani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sharanya Shashikanth Shetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Atal Realtech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Atal Realtech Ltd.?

The market cap of Atal Realtech Ltd. is ₹162.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Atal Realtech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Atal Realtech Ltd. is 80.3 and PB ratio of Atal Realtech Ltd. is 4.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Atal Realtech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atal Realtech Ltd. is ₹109.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atal Realtech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atal Realtech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atal Realtech Ltd. is ₹142.40 and 52-week low of Atal Realtech Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

