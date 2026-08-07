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Atal Realtech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATAL REALTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Atal Realtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.25 Closed
1.91₹ 0.66
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Atal Realtech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.73₹35.35
₹35.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.90₹35.00
₹35.25
Open Price
₹34.88
Prev. Close
₹34.59
Volume
1,09,541

Source: Dion Global

Atal Realtech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atal Realtech		6.4323.2923.9034.3988.3010.589.62
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Atal Realtech has gained 88.30% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Atal Realtech has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Atal Realtech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Atal Realtech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.7233.68
1031.8832.83
2030.6931.75
5029.9130.19
10027.5628.62
20026.3226.26

Source: Dion Global

Atal Realtech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atal Realtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Atal Realtech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTAtal Realtech - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Board Meeting To Be Held On August 12, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTAtal Realtech - Board Meeting Intimation for Raising Of Funds
Jul 22, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTAtal Realtech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 22, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTAtal Realtech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 22, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTAtal Realtech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Atal Realtech

Atal Realtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2012PLC234941 and registration number is 234941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijaygopal Parasram Atal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Sureshchandra Atal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Tanvi Vijaygopal Atal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sharanya Shashikanth Shetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuntal Manoj Badiyani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Dhongde
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Atal Realtech Share Price

What is the share price of Atal Realtech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atal Realtech is ₹35.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atal Realtech?

The Atal Realtech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atal Realtech?

The market cap of Atal Realtech is ₹436.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atal Realtech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atal Realtech are ₹35.35 and ₹34.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atal Realtech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atal Realtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atal Realtech is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Atal Realtech is ₹17.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Atal Realtech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atal Realtech has shown returns of 1.91% over the past day, 23.29% for the past month, 23.9% over 3 months, 88.3% over 1 year, 10.58% across 3 years, and 9.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atal Realtech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atal Realtech are 67.30 and 4.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Atal Realtech News

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