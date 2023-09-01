Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-20.83
|-17.68
|-3.23
|61.31
|55.47
|392.28
|392.28
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Atal Realtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2012PLC234941 and registration number is 234941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Atal Realtech Ltd. is ₹162.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Atal Realtech Ltd. is 80.3 and PB ratio of Atal Realtech Ltd. is 4.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atal Realtech Ltd. is ₹109.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atal Realtech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atal Realtech Ltd. is ₹142.40 and 52-week low of Atal Realtech Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.