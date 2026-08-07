What is the share price of Atal Realtech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atal Realtech is ₹35.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Atal Realtech? The Atal Realtech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atal Realtech? The market cap of Atal Realtech is ₹436.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Atal Realtech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Atal Realtech are ₹35.35 and ₹34.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atal Realtech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atal Realtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atal Realtech is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Atal Realtech is ₹17.90 as on .

How has the Atal Realtech performed historically in terms of returns? The Atal Realtech has shown returns of 1.91% over the past day, 23.29% for the past month, 23.9% over 3 months, 88.3% over 1 year, 10.58% across 3 years, and 9.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atal Realtech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atal Realtech are 67.30 and 4.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global