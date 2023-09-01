What is the Market Cap of Atal Realtech Ltd.? The market cap of Atal Realtech Ltd. is ₹162.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Atal Realtech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Atal Realtech Ltd. is 80.3 and PB ratio of Atal Realtech Ltd. is 4.85 as on .

What is the share price of Atal Realtech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atal Realtech Ltd. is ₹109.45 as on .