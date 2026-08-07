Here's the live share price of Astron Paper & Board Mill along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Astron Paper & Board Mill
|-2.37
|-1.86
|-11.90
|-7.04
|-73.29
|-47.79
|-41.52
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Astron Paper & Board Mill has declined 73.29% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Astron Paper & Board Mill has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.84
|3.8
|10
|3.95
|3.84
|20
|3.87
|3.87
|50
|3.91
|3.94
|100
|4.04
|4.35
|200
|5.3
|6.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Astron Paper & Board Mill remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Astron Paper & Board - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Invitation of Resolution Plan
|Jun 01, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Astron Paper & Board - Results For The Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|Jun 01, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Astron Paper & Board - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 26, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Astron Paper & Board - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The F
|May 15, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Astron Paper & Board - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
Source: Dion Global
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090GJ2010PLC063428 and registration number is 063428. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹3.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Astron Paper & Board Mill is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹17.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Astron Paper & Board Mill are ₹3.84 and ₹3.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astron Paper & Board Mill stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹18.90 and 52-week low of Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹3.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Astron Paper & Board Mill has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -1.86% for the past month, -11.9% over 3 months, -73.29% over 1 year, -47.79% across 3 years, and -41.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill are -0.81 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global