What is the Market Cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.? The market cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is ₹137.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.? P/E ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is -7.64 and PB ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is 0.86 as on .

What is the share price of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is ₹29.60 as on .