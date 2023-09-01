Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090GJ2010PLC063428 and registration number is 063428. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 512.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is ₹137.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is -7.64 and PB ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is ₹29.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is ₹41.25 and 52-week low of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.