What is the share price of Astron Paper & Board Mill? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹3.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Astron Paper & Board Mill? The Astron Paper & Board Mill is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill? The market cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹17.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Astron Paper & Board Mill? Today’s highest and lowest price of Astron Paper & Board Mill are ₹3.84 and ₹3.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astron Paper & Board Mill? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astron Paper & Board Mill stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹18.90 and 52-week low of Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹3.26 as on .

How has the Astron Paper & Board Mill performed historically in terms of returns? The Astron Paper & Board Mill has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -1.86% for the past month, -11.9% over 3 months, -73.29% over 1 year, -47.79% across 3 years, and -41.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill are -0.81 and 0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global