Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹29.60 Closed
-0.17-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.10₹30.65
₹29.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.10₹41.25
₹29.60
Open Price
₹29.75
Prev. Close
₹29.65
Volume
82,298

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.35
  • R231
  • R331.35
  • Pivot
    30
  • S129.35
  • S229
  • S328.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.3829.51
  • 1034.3929.37
  • 2034.7528.78
  • 5036.4727.49
  • 10037.927.12
  • 20042.2428.96

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. Share Holdings

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090GJ2010PLC063428 and registration number is 063428. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 512.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kirit Ghanshyambhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Omprakash Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhyanam Sunilkumar Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhiren Narendrakumar Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogeshkumar Kantilal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karshanbhai Hirabhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Kantibhai Patel
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.?

The market cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is ₹137.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is -7.64 and PB ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is ₹29.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is ₹41.25 and 52-week low of Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

