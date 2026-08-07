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Astron Paper & Board Mill Share Price

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BSE

ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Astron Paper & Board Mill along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.70 Closed
-2.37₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Astron Paper & Board Mill Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.70₹3.84
₹3.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.26₹18.90
₹3.70
Open Price
₹3.79
Prev. Close
₹3.79
Volume
4,942

Source: Dion Global

Astron Paper & Board Mill Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Astron Paper & Board Mill		-2.37-1.86-11.90-7.04-73.29-47.79-41.52
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Astron Paper & Board Mill has declined 73.29% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Astron Paper & Board Mill has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Astron Paper & Board Mill Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Astron Paper & Board Mill Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.843.8
103.953.84
203.873.87
503.913.94
1004.044.35
2005.36.13

Source: Dion Global

Astron Paper & Board Mill Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Astron Paper & Board Mill remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Astron Paper & Board Mill Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTAstron Paper & Board - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Invitation of Resolution Plan
Jun 01, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTAstron Paper & Board - Results For The Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2026
Jun 01, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTAstron Paper & Board - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 26, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTAstron Paper & Board - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The F
May 15, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTAstron Paper & Board - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal

Source: Dion Global

About Astron Paper & Board Mill

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090GJ2010PLC063428 and registration number is 063428. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kirit Ghanshyambhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Omprakash Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karshanbhai Hirabhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Kantibhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhyanam S Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Astron Paper & Board Mill Share Price

What is the share price of Astron Paper & Board Mill?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹3.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Astron Paper & Board Mill?

The Astron Paper & Board Mill is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill?

The market cap of Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹17.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Astron Paper & Board Mill?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Astron Paper & Board Mill are ₹3.84 and ₹3.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astron Paper & Board Mill?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astron Paper & Board Mill stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹18.90 and 52-week low of Astron Paper & Board Mill is ₹3.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Astron Paper & Board Mill performed historically in terms of returns?

The Astron Paper & Board Mill has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -1.86% for the past month, -11.9% over 3 months, -73.29% over 1 year, -47.79% across 3 years, and -41.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astron Paper & Board Mill are -0.81 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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