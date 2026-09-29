The merger between Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India has created one of India’s largest hospital platforms, Aster DM Quality Care. The merged entity has 39 hospitals and around 10,600 operational beds across 28 cities, and the platform has the capacity to scale beyond 15,000 beds by FY30, according to the brokerage house, Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage has initiated coverage on Aster DM Quality Care with a “Buy” recommendation and a target price of Rs 910, implying an upside of 22% from the stock’s current level. Motilal’s bullcase scenario projects the stock at Rs 1,110 while the bear case sees it at Rs 735, with both estimates hinging on the pace of the synergy realisation and capacity ramp up.

Motilal Oswal on Aster DM Quality merger

The merger “meaningfully” deepens regional diversification, bringing a complementary set of hospital networks under one roof and creating an actual pan-India platform with stronger potential for cross cluster referrals. “A cluster-led strategy anchors the growth story, with Kerala’s mature, high margin base complemented by a faster-growing Karnataka/Maharashtra and AP/Telangana footprint, providing both earnings stability and a long growth runway,” the brokerage said.

Kerala remains the largest contributor, accounting for 53% of FY26 hospital revenue before the merger. This was supported by mature assets, quaternary care, and medical value travel. Motilal expects growth to be driven by the 454-bed Trivandrum expansion and other brownfield additions. Mature assets remain a significant earnings base, contributing around 65% to the June quarter’s revenue. Moreover, medical value travel is also emerging as a key growth driver, Motilal said.

Debt reduction

While the merger has resulted in a net debt of Rs 11.6 billion from a cash surplus of Rs 5 billion, the brokerage expects free cash to reduce net debt, subject to M&A opportunities.

Synergy Potential

“Significant synergy potential from centralised procurement, supply-chain optimisation, shared clinical resources, and corporate cost rationalisation could support margin expansion, while greater scale should improve referrals, bargaining power, and asset utilisation, driving higher operating leverage,” Motilal said.

Aster DM Quality: Motilal’s earnings estimates

The brokerage expects Aster DM Quality’s revenue to grow at 19.5% compounded annual growth rate over FY26-FY28 to Rs 13,200 crores. It sees net profit rising at 33% CAGR over the same period to Rs 15.6 billion while EBITDA is likely to see 25% CAGR to RS 30.7 billion. Motilal values the company at a base case 12 month forward EBITDA of Rs 27.7 billion and 27 times multiple.

Motilal sees delays in synergy realisation as one of the key risks as it could weigh on margins. Delays in expansion could defer growth and weaken the return on capital employed while regulatory changes and price caps could put pressure on profitability.

Aster DM Quality: Motilal Oswal bets on strong opportunity to scale up

Aster DM Quality Care’s growth story is driven by a cluster-led strategy and deepening regional diversification. Motilal’s bullish projections revolve around faster integration and stronger synergies.