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Aster DM Quality Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASTER DM QUALITY CARE

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Hospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aster DM Quality Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹875.00 Closed
3.62₹ 30.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aster DM Quality Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹833.00₹875.55
₹875.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹519.80₹874.00
₹875.00
Open Price
₹835.95
Prev. Close
₹844.40
Volume
1,05,756

Source: Dion Global

Aster DM Quality Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aster DM Quality Care has gained 47.13% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Aster DM Quality Care has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Aster DM Quality Care Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aster DM Quality Care Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5816.3827.49
10806.66819.69
20807.48811.07
50785.43787.34
100738.89750.33
200686699.45

Source: Dion Global

Aster DM Quality Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aster DM Quality Care saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.72%, while DII stake decreased to 16.48%, FII holding fell to 10.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aster DM Quality Care Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,97,40,0313.831,548.51
1,13,27,2344.75888.56
1,13,05,1602.63886.83
91,99,6051.52721.66
89,58,3200.66702.74
87,72,7070.88688.18
85,18,7210.99668.25
49,85,4420.39391.08
37,93,9081.67297.61
37,59,1742.81294.89

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aster DM Quality Care Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:30 AM IST ISTAster DM Quality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 04:14 AM IST ISTAster DM Quality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTAster DM Quality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 06, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTAster DM Quality - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 5 August 2026 - Others
Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTAster DM Quality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Aster DM Quality Care

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA2008PLC147259 and registration number is 021703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2615.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 518.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Azad Moopen
    Founder Chairman & Mng. Director
  • Ms. Alisha Moopen
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Daniel Robert Mintz
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. T J Wilson
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shamsudheen Bin Mohideen Mammu Haji
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Zeba Azad Moopen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anoop Moopen
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Purana Housdurgamvijaya Deepti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chenayappillil John George
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maniedath Madhavan Nambiar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Theckath Vasudevan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. James Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Emmanuel David Gootam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aster DM Quality Care Share Price

What is the share price of Aster DM Quality Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aster DM Quality Care is ₹875.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aster DM Quality Care?

The Aster DM Quality Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aster DM Quality Care?

The market cap of Aster DM Quality Care is ₹45,335.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aster DM Quality Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aster DM Quality Care are ₹875.55 and ₹833.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aster DM Quality Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aster DM Quality Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aster DM Quality Care is ₹874.00 and 52-week low of Aster DM Quality Care is ₹519.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aster DM Quality Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aster DM Quality Care has shown returns of 3.62% over the past day, 10.85% for the past month, 18.53% over 3 months, 47.13% over 1 year, 40.33% across 3 years, and 40.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aster DM Quality Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aster DM Quality Care are 142.28 and 9.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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