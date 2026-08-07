What is the share price of Aster DM Quality Care? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aster DM Quality Care is ₹875.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aster DM Quality Care? The Aster DM Quality Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aster DM Quality Care? The market cap of Aster DM Quality Care is ₹45,335.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aster DM Quality Care? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aster DM Quality Care are ₹875.55 and ₹833.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aster DM Quality Care? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aster DM Quality Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aster DM Quality Care is ₹874.00 and 52-week low of Aster DM Quality Care is ₹519.80 as on .

How has the Aster DM Quality Care performed historically in terms of returns? The Aster DM Quality Care has shown returns of 3.62% over the past day, 10.85% for the past month, 18.53% over 3 months, 47.13% over 1 year, 40.33% across 3 years, and 40.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aster DM Quality Care? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aster DM Quality Care are 142.28 and 9.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global