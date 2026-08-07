Here's the live share price of Aster DM Quality Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aster DM Quality Care has gained 47.13% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Aster DM Quality Care has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|816.3
|827.49
|10
|806.66
|819.69
|20
|807.48
|811.07
|50
|785.43
|787.34
|100
|738.89
|750.33
|200
|686
|699.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aster DM Quality Care saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.72%, while DII stake decreased to 16.48%, FII holding fell to 10.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,97,40,031
|3.83
|1,548.51
|1,13,27,234
|4.75
|888.56
|1,13,05,160
|2.63
|886.83
|91,99,605
|1.52
|721.66
|89,58,320
|0.66
|702.74
|87,72,707
|0.88
|688.18
|85,18,721
|0.99
|668.25
|49,85,442
|0.39
|391.08
|37,93,908
|1.67
|297.61
|37,59,174
|2.81
|294.89
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:30 AM IST IST
|Aster DM Quality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:14 AM IST IST
|Aster DM Quality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Aster DM Quality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Aster DM Quality - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 5 August 2026 - Others
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Aster DM Quality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA2008PLC147259 and registration number is 021703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2615.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 518.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aster DM Quality Care is ₹875.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aster DM Quality Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aster DM Quality Care is ₹45,335.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aster DM Quality Care are ₹875.55 and ₹833.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aster DM Quality Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aster DM Quality Care is ₹874.00 and 52-week low of Aster DM Quality Care is ₹519.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aster DM Quality Care has shown returns of 3.62% over the past day, 10.85% for the past month, 18.53% over 3 months, 47.13% over 1 year, 40.33% across 3 years, and 40.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aster DM Quality Care are 142.28 and 9.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global