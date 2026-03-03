Here's the live share price of Astal Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Astal Laboratories has gained 53.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.92%.
Astal Laboratories’s current P/E of 7.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Astal Laboratories
|-5.27
|-6.68
|-11.89
|-13.95
|-8.42
|35.64
|53.27
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Astal Laboratories has declined 8.42% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Astal Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|78.79
|77.74
|10
|78.34
|78.29
|20
|79.2
|79.19
|50
|82.78
|81.77
|100
|87.46
|84.14
|200
|86.47
|84.74
In the latest quarter, Astal Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 4.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
|Astal Laboratories - Compliances- Statement Of Deviation & Variation
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
|Astal Laboratories - Results- Financial Results For December 31, 2025.
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
|Astal Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 14Th February, 2026.
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:34 AM IST
|Astal Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, 14Th February, 2026.
|Jan 21, 2026, 9:08 PM IST
|Astal Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Astal Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP1993PLC015605 and registration number is 015605. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astal Laboratories is ₹74.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Astal Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Astal Laboratories is ₹72.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Astal Laboratories are ₹79.50 and ₹70.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astal Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astal Laboratories is ₹103.20 and 52-week low of Astal Laboratories is ₹70.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Astal Laboratories has shown returns of -3.39% over the past day, -8.87% for the past month, -18.4% over 3 months, -8.92% over 1 year, 35.64% across 3 years, and 53.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astal Laboratories are 7.44 and 1.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.