Even as equity markets have remained under pressure, assets managed by registered investment advisers (RIAs) have nearly doubled since the beginning of 2024, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Assets under advisory (AUA) of RIAs rose from Rs 2.88 lakh crore in January 2024 to Rs 5.70 lakh crore in May 2026.

The growth comes despite a decline in the number of registered investment advisers. The number of RIAs has fallen from around 1,300 in FY23 to 1,038 in FY26. Industry experts attribute the sharp rise in assets largely to investment platforms such as Angel One, Jio BlackRock, and brokerage-backed advisory businesses including Axis Securities and HDFC Securities.

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“The bulk of the growth in RIA assets is likely to have come from these platforms, given the relatively small number of individual RIAs,” said Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder 7 Financial Advisories. He added that seamless onboarding, strong marketing and timely investment prompts during product launches have helped these platforms scale up assets.

Dilshad Billimoria, founder of Dilzer Consultants, said rising demand for professional financial advice among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) in metropolitan cities has also contributed to the increase in assets under advisory.

FinTech Integration

Sadagopan said digital advisory platforms use automated tools to recommend investments based on factors such as an investor’s age, financial goals and investment horizon. These platforms also charge lower fees than individual advisers, making them more affordable for many investors.

“Such platforms are well suited for young investors looking to develop disciplined investing habits. However, investors with complex portfolios and financial goals still require customised, one-on-one advice,” he said.

Despite the growth in assets, experts said the individual RIA model continues to face structural challenges. As of May 2026, India had just 1,038 registered investment advisers compared with nearly 3.5 lakh mutual fund distributors.

Mitigating Regulatory Arbitrage

Vishal Dhawan, co-founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, said a regulatory arbitrage continues to favour the distributor model over the advisory model. Lengthy compliance requirements leave individual advisers with less time to serve existing clients and acquire new ones, he said.

Dhawan suggested allowing advisory fees to be recovered through the extinguishment of mutual fund units equivalent to the fee amount, instead of requiring advisers to collect payments separately after redemptions. He also recommended giving individual RIAs the flexibility to offer both distribution and advisory services to different client families, similar to the framework available for corporate RIAs.

Recently, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), acknowledged concerns over the declining number of RIAs and said the regulator is working to create a more viable, scalable and attractive advisory framework for qualified professionals.

Amit Kukreja, Chairperson of the Association of Registered Investment Advisers (ARIA), said that while robust compliance is foundational to trust, the prevailing perception of it being overly burdensome continues to deter independent professionals from entering the RIA fold. To scale the profession, the industry must shift the narrative from a culture of compliance constraint to one of fiduciary excellence and investor protection. He also shared that ARIA is participating in SEBI’s consultation process to make the RIA framework more attractive and feasible for finance professionals.