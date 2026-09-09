Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65999MH2002PLC134884 and registration number is 134884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 753.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 324.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.