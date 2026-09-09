Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Share Price

Sector
Finance

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 132.00-139.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Capital		0.050.0517.7618.2711.363.652.18
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-0.83-1.35-6.823.6516.525.233.1
Aditya Birla Capital		0.63-2.6515.3922.437.428.5428.18
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		3.4919.2228.0551.7417.4968.3639.26
HDB Financial Services		1.160.998.954.85-10.86-6.7-4.07
Max Financial Services		-2.35-1.04-5-12.23-5.3717.016.58
360 One Wam		-4.77-5.585.227.246.7328.7322.64
Anand Rathi Wealth		1.484.627.1141.5150.9586.1572.52
Nuvama Wealth Management		2.8812.2819.2651.9742.8252.0428.58
Tata Investment Corporation		-1.83-9.57-4.08-0.17-7.4935.7837.54
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		3.47-5.918.06-0.35-11.7112.4518.17
Angel One		5.841.09-8.536.127.316.6619.82
Computer Age Management Services		-2.99-7.59-1.4412.39-5.1413.96-0.31
KFIN Technologies		-1.32-0.3710.491.63-15.8226.1120.52
Maharashtra Scooters		-3.13-3.19.045.04-24.2520.3823.93
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-2.23-3.0225.3950.2715.6442.3942.3
Edelweiss Financial Services		7.6517.2528.9731.3617.8934.5811.29
JSW Holdings		-2.13-3.26-6.64-27.64-39.6433.4219.16
JM Financial		0.170.999.0611.01-33.1711.987.48

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Asset Reconstruction Company (India)

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65999MH2002PLC134884 and registration number is 134884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 753.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 324.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayanan Subramaniam
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Phanindranath Kakarla
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sudarshan Sen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Shukla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Balachander Rajaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raksha Shashikant Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasad Parameswaranpillai Naga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) News

More Asset Reconstruction Company (India) News
Market Pulse