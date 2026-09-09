Asset Reconstruction Company (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹132.00-139.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Capital
|0.05
|0.05
|17.76
|18.27
|11.36
|3.65
|2.18
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-0.83
|-1.35
|-6.82
|3.65
|16.52
|5.23
|3.1
|Aditya Birla Capital
|0.63
|-2.65
|15.39
|22.4
|37.4
|28.54
|28.18
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|3.49
|19.22
|28.05
|51.74
|17.49
|68.36
|39.26
|HDB Financial Services
|1.16
|0.99
|8.95
|4.85
|-10.86
|-6.7
|-4.07
|Max Financial Services
|-2.35
|-1.04
|-5
|-12.23
|-5.37
|17.01
|6.58
|360 One Wam
|-4.77
|-5.58
|5.22
|7.24
|6.73
|28.73
|22.64
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|1.48
|4.6
|27.11
|41.51
|50.95
|86.15
|72.52
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|2.88
|12.28
|19.26
|51.97
|42.82
|52.04
|28.58
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-1.83
|-9.57
|-4.08
|-0.17
|-7.49
|35.78
|37.54
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|3.47
|-5.91
|8.06
|-0.35
|-11.71
|12.45
|18.17
|Angel One
|5.84
|1.09
|-8.5
|36.1
|27.3
|16.66
|19.82
|Computer Age Management Services
|-2.99
|-7.59
|-1.44
|12.39
|-5.14
|13.96
|-0.31
|KFIN Technologies
|-1.32
|-0.37
|10.49
|1.63
|-15.82
|26.11
|20.52
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-3.13
|-3.1
|9.04
|5.04
|-24.25
|20.38
|23.93
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-2.23
|-3.02
|25.39
|50.27
|15.64
|42.39
|42.3
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|7.65
|17.25
|28.97
|31.36
|17.89
|34.58
|11.29
|JSW Holdings
|-2.13
|-3.26
|-6.64
|-27.64
|-39.64
|33.42
|19.16
|JM Financial
|0.17
|0.99
|9.06
|11.01
|-33.17
|11.98
|7.48
Source: Dion Global
Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65999MH2002PLC134884 and registration number is 134884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 753.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 324.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global