Here's the live share price of Assam Entrade along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Assam Entrade
|18.95
|20.11
|2.92
|1.16
|33.39
|31.24
|2.66
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Assam Entrade has gained 33.39% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Assam Entrade has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|661.38
|730
|10
|659.12
|701.25
|20
|669.56
|695.43
|50
|754.12
|730.88
|100
|788.31
|749.52
|200
|729.95
|722.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Assam Entrade saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Assam Entrade - Clarification Sought From Assam Entrade Limited
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Assam Entrade - Clarification sought from Assam Entrade Ltd
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Assam Entrade - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Assam Entrade - Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Assam Entrade - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Assam Entrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20219WB1985PLC096557 and registration number is 096557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Assam Entrade is ₹811.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Assam Entrade is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Assam Entrade is ₹116.77 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Assam Entrade are ₹811.00 and ₹811.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Assam Entrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Assam Entrade is ₹968.00 and 52-week low of Assam Entrade is ₹485.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Assam Entrade has shown returns of 2.92% over the past day, 20.11% for the past month, 2.92% over 3 months, 33.39% over 1 year, 31.24% across 3 years, and 2.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Assam Entrade are 59.13 and 1.74 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global