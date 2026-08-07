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Assam Entrade Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASSAM ENTRADE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Assam Entrade along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹811.00 Closed
2.92₹ 23.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Assam Entrade Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹811.00₹811.00
₹811.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹485.05₹968.00
₹811.00
Open Price
₹811.00
Prev. Close
₹788.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Assam Entrade Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Assam Entrade		18.9520.112.921.1633.3931.242.66
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Assam Entrade has gained 33.39% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Assam Entrade has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Assam Entrade Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Assam Entrade Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5661.38730
10659.12701.25
20669.56695.43
50754.12730.88
100788.31749.52
200729.95722.62

Source: Dion Global

Assam Entrade Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Assam Entrade saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Assam Entrade Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTAssam Entrade - Clarification Sought From Assam Entrade Limited
Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTAssam Entrade - Clarification sought from Assam Entrade Ltd
Jul 06, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTAssam Entrade - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTAssam Entrade - Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTAssam Entrade - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Assam Entrade

Assam Entrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20219WB1985PLC096557 and registration number is 096557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nishant Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rati Gupta
    Woman Executive Director
  • Mr. Robin Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Assam Entrade Share Price

What is the share price of Assam Entrade?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Assam Entrade is ₹811.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Assam Entrade?

The Assam Entrade is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Assam Entrade?

The market cap of Assam Entrade is ₹116.77 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Assam Entrade?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Assam Entrade are ₹811.00 and ₹811.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Assam Entrade?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Assam Entrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Assam Entrade is ₹968.00 and 52-week low of Assam Entrade is ₹485.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Assam Entrade performed historically in terms of returns?

The Assam Entrade has shown returns of 2.92% over the past day, 20.11% for the past month, 2.92% over 3 months, 33.39% over 1 year, 31.24% across 3 years, and 2.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Assam Entrade?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Assam Entrade are 59.13 and 1.74 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Assam Entrade News

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