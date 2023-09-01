Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.96
|4.76
|-1.16
|10.00
|3.33
|326.25
|227.88
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Assam Entrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20219WB1985PLC096557 and registration number is 096557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Assam Entrade Ltd. is ₹49.10 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Assam Entrade Ltd. is 31.72 and PB ratio of Assam Entrade Ltd. is 0.85 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Assam Entrade Ltd. is ₹341.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Assam Entrade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Assam Entrade Ltd. is ₹380.10 and 52-week low of Assam Entrade Ltd. is ₹275.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.