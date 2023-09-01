Follow Us

ASSAM ENTRADE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹341.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Assam Entrade Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹341.00₹350.00
₹341.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.00₹380.10
₹341.00
Open Price
₹350.00
Prev. Close
₹341.00
Volume
0

Assam Entrade Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1347
  • R2353
  • R3356
  • Pivot
    344
  • S1338
  • S2335
  • S3329

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5312.46351.02
  • 10317.96347.13
  • 20336.89338.61
  • 50421.01332.53
  • 100488.08361.16
  • 200641.5407.32

Assam Entrade Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.964.76-1.1610.003.33326.25227.88
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Assam Entrade Ltd. Share Holdings

Assam Entrade Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Assam Entrade Ltd.

Assam Entrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20219WB1985PLC096557 and registration number is 096557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajat Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailender Singh Kushwaha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rati Gupta
    Woman Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Gupta
    Managing Director

FAQs on Assam Entrade Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Assam Entrade Ltd.?

The market cap of Assam Entrade Ltd. is ₹49.10 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Assam Entrade Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Assam Entrade Ltd. is 31.72 and PB ratio of Assam Entrade Ltd. is 0.85 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Assam Entrade Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Assam Entrade Ltd. is ₹341.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Assam Entrade Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Assam Entrade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Assam Entrade Ltd. is ₹380.10 and 52-week low of Assam Entrade Ltd. is ₹275.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.

