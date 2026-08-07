What is the share price of Assam Entrade? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Assam Entrade is ₹811.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Assam Entrade? The Assam Entrade is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Assam Entrade? The market cap of Assam Entrade is ₹116.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Assam Entrade? Today’s highest and lowest price of Assam Entrade are ₹811.00 and ₹811.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Assam Entrade? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Assam Entrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Assam Entrade is ₹968.00 and 52-week low of Assam Entrade is ₹485.05 as on .

How has the Assam Entrade performed historically in terms of returns? The Assam Entrade has shown returns of 2.92% over the past day, 20.11% for the past month, 2.92% over 3 months, 33.39% over 1 year, 31.24% across 3 years, and 2.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Assam Entrade? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Assam Entrade are 59.13 and 1.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global