Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASPIRE & INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Aspire & Innovative Advertising along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.00 Closed
1.96₹ 0.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.15₹13.00
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.15₹40.00
₹13.00
Open Price
₹12.50
Prev. Close
₹12.75
Volume
32,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aspire & Innovative Advertising has declined 26.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.03%.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising’s current P/E of 7.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		-7.80-14.19-27.98-44.21-51.40-39.70-26.18
R K Swamy		0.09-10.20-11.77-34.96-50.05-27.56-17.59
Pramara Promotions		-2.112.131.5536.95145.2645.2425.10
Vertoz		-3.27-18.67-37.73-43.00-49.99-26.68-21.12
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		-13.59-25.00-38.66-35.09-39.03-15.20-9.42
Digicontent		-2.965.29-16.50-28.55-45.4819.2525.60
Crayons Advertising		0.380.38-6.82-26.87-26.46-25.17-15.97
Graphisads		-8.68-29.64-6.15-14.33-39.42-33.97-22.05
Next Mediaworks		-11.692.92-9.73-16.56-13.28-0.995.23
Cyber Media Research & Services		5.61-4.91-12.52-18.31-17.32-20.67-23.42
Veritaas Advertising		-4.9420.934.08-17.51-16.45-39.22-25.83

Over the last one year, Aspire & Innovative Advertising has declined 51.40% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Aspire & Innovative Advertising has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.2413.59
1014.8714.24
2015.2514.9
5016.2716.16
10018.1518.67
20023.627.11

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aspire & Innovative Advertising remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.53%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aspire & Innovative Advertising fact sheet for more information

About Aspire & Innovative Advertising

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52601DL2017PLC321445 and registration number is 321445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of refrigerators, washing machines and other electrical/electronic household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nitesh Agarwalla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rinku Agarwalla
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Bansal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Aspire & Innovative Advertising Share Price

What is the share price of Aspire & Innovative Advertising?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspire & Innovative Advertising is ₹13.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aspire & Innovative Advertising?

The Aspire & Innovative Advertising is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aspire & Innovative Advertising?

The market cap of Aspire & Innovative Advertising is ₹19.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aspire & Innovative Advertising?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aspire & Innovative Advertising are ₹13.00 and ₹12.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aspire & Innovative Advertising?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspire & Innovative Advertising stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspire & Innovative Advertising is ₹40.00 and 52-week low of Aspire & Innovative Advertising is ₹12.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aspire & Innovative Advertising performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aspire & Innovative Advertising has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, -23.08% for the past month, -30.85% over 3 months, -52.03% over 1 year, -39.7% across 3 years, and -26.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aspire & Innovative Advertising?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aspire & Innovative Advertising are 7.52 and 0.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising News

More Aspire & Innovative Advertising News
icon
Market Pulse