Here's the live share price of Aspire & Innovative Advertising along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aspire & Innovative Advertising has declined 26.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.03%.
Aspire & Innovative Advertising’s current P/E of 7.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|-7.80
|-14.19
|-27.98
|-44.21
|-51.40
|-39.70
|-26.18
|R K Swamy
|0.09
|-10.20
|-11.77
|-34.96
|-50.05
|-27.56
|-17.59
|Pramara Promotions
|-2.11
|2.13
|1.55
|36.95
|145.26
|45.24
|25.10
|Vertoz
|-3.27
|-18.67
|-37.73
|-43.00
|-49.99
|-26.68
|-21.12
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|-13.59
|-25.00
|-38.66
|-35.09
|-39.03
|-15.20
|-9.42
|Digicontent
|-2.96
|5.29
|-16.50
|-28.55
|-45.48
|19.25
|25.60
|Crayons Advertising
|0.38
|0.38
|-6.82
|-26.87
|-26.46
|-25.17
|-15.97
|Graphisads
|-8.68
|-29.64
|-6.15
|-14.33
|-39.42
|-33.97
|-22.05
|Next Mediaworks
|-11.69
|2.92
|-9.73
|-16.56
|-13.28
|-0.99
|5.23
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|5.61
|-4.91
|-12.52
|-18.31
|-17.32
|-20.67
|-23.42
|Veritaas Advertising
|-4.94
|20.93
|4.08
|-17.51
|-16.45
|-39.22
|-25.83
Over the last one year, Aspire & Innovative Advertising has declined 51.40% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Aspire & Innovative Advertising has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.24
|13.59
|10
|14.87
|14.24
|20
|15.25
|14.9
|50
|16.27
|16.16
|100
|18.15
|18.67
|200
|23.6
|27.11
In the latest quarter, Aspire & Innovative Advertising remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.53%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aspire & Innovative Advertising fact sheet for more information
Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52601DL2017PLC321445 and registration number is 321445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of refrigerators, washing machines and other electrical/electronic household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspire & Innovative Advertising is ₹13.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aspire & Innovative Advertising is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aspire & Innovative Advertising is ₹19.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aspire & Innovative Advertising are ₹13.00 and ₹12.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspire & Innovative Advertising stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspire & Innovative Advertising is ₹40.00 and 52-week low of Aspire & Innovative Advertising is ₹12.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aspire & Innovative Advertising has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, -23.08% for the past month, -30.85% over 3 months, -52.03% over 1 year, -39.7% across 3 years, and -26.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aspire & Innovative Advertising are 7.52 and 0.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.