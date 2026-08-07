Here's the live share price of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics
|-9.52
|-8.16
|73.99
|57.23
|70.52
|59.67
|22.98
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics has gained 70.52% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.96
|113.12
|10
|109.42
|111.2
|20
|103.26
|109.69
|50
|116.14
|106.81
|100
|90.25
|96.89
|200
|76.99
|84.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Aspira Pathlab & Dia - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Result (Standalone) For The First Quarte
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Aspira Pathlab & Dia - Resignation Of Internal Auditor
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Aspira Pathlab & Dia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Aspira Pathlab & Dia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Aspira Pathlab & Dia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100MH1973PLC289209 and registration number is 289209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹106.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹110.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are ₹106.90 and ₹106.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹135.88 and 52-week low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, 73.99% over 3 months, 70.52% over 1 year, 59.67% across 3 years, and 22.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are 45.90 and 15.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global