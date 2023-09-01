Follow Us

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. Share Price

ASPIRA PATHLAB & DIAGNOSTICS LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.38 Closed
-0.05-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.40₹40.75
₹40.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.76₹49.50
₹40.38
Open Price
₹38.40
Prev. Close
₹40.40
Volume
3,678

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.29
  • R242.19
  • R343.64
  • Pivot
    39.84
  • S138.94
  • S237.49
  • S336.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.440.79
  • 1043.7938.91
  • 2043.7735.48
  • 5044.6531.96
  • 10048.7831.95
  • 20061.435.36

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-12.4552.4330.2212.45-3.5192.29106.02
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. Share Holdings

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd.

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100MH1973PLC289209 and registration number is 289209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Haseeb Drabu
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Dr. Pankaj J Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arvind Karsandas Bhanushali
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Mange
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Subhash Raghunath Salunke
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mangala K Prabhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash C Mahajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd.?

The market cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹41.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is -80.12 and PB ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is 3.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹40.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹49.50 and 52-week low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹22.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

