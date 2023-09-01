Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100MH1973PLC289209 and registration number is 289209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹41.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is -80.12 and PB ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is 3.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹40.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹49.50 and 52-week low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹22.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.