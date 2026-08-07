What is the share price of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹106.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics? The Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics? The market cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹110.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are ₹106.90 and ₹106.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹135.88 and 52-week low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹49.00 as on .

How has the Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics performed historically in terms of returns? The Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, 73.99% over 3 months, 70.52% over 1 year, 59.67% across 3 years, and 22.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are 45.90 and 15.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global