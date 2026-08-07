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Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASPIRA PATHLAB & DIAGNOSTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.90 Closed
-1.97₹ -2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.90₹106.90
₹106.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹135.88
₹106.90
Open Price
₹106.90
Prev. Close
₹109.05
Volume
414

Source: Dion Global

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics		-9.52-8.1673.9957.2370.5259.6722.98
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics has gained 70.52% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.96113.12
10109.42111.2
20103.26109.69
50116.14106.81
10090.2596.89
20076.9984.56

Source: Dion Global

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTAspira Pathlab & Dia - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Result (Standalone) For The First Quarte
Aug 03, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTAspira Pathlab & Dia - Resignation Of Internal Auditor
Aug 03, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTAspira Pathlab & Dia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Aug 03, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTAspira Pathlab & Dia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
Aug 03, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTAspira Pathlab & Dia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100MH1973PLC289209 and registration number is 289209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Haseeb A Drabu
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Dr. Pankaj J Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nikunj V Mange
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mangala R Prabhu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manas R Mengar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Share Price

What is the share price of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹106.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics?

The Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics?

The market cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹110.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are ₹106.90 and ₹106.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹135.88 and 52-week low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, 73.99% over 3 months, 70.52% over 1 year, 59.67% across 3 years, and 22.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are 45.90 and 15.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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