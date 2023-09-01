Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-12.62
|-32.91
|-38.63
|256.31
|1.38
|5.48
|15.55
|35.34
|30.90
|43.52
|117.20
|61.14
|1.03
|4.40
|11.66
|28.71
|12.34
|63.90
|63.90
|3.05
|4.63
|12.88
|22.26
|86.00
|298.24
|81.25
|8.95
|27.14
|88.12
|166.71
|243.14
|1,415.84
|457.03
|2.27
|-0.41
|12.77
|19.01
|19.59
|88.52
|88.52
|1.23
|-12.74
|8.45
|8.98
|-2.86
|240.60
|48.13
|-1.58
|-17.57
|-16.67
|16.88
|138.33
|1,347.65
|506.69
|15.34
|10.93
|24.54
|7.98
|-3.79
|298.04
|140.28
|17.25
|52.03
|64.86
|62.05
|110.73
|156.44
|17.22
|-0.61
|-10.93
|-12.37
|-29.74
|-41.79
|138.10
|133.33
|-7.79
|10.94
|84.42
|89.33
|12.70
|453.61
|350.79
|-6.08
|-6.44
|-26.06
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|2.94
|20.69
|6.06
|-4.11
|-18.60
|-41.67
|-75.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
ASL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36900WB1992PLC099901 and registration number is 099901. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ASL Industries Ltd. is ₹19.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ASL Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of ASL Industries Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASL Industries Ltd. is ₹18.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASL Industries Ltd. is ₹31.35 and 52-week low of ASL Industries Ltd. is ₹16.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.