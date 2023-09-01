Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

ASL Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.35 Closed
4.260.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ASL Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.10₹18.35
₹18.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.65₹31.35
₹18.35
Open Price
₹17.10
Prev. Close
₹17.60
Volume
48,000

ASL Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.77
  • R219.18
  • R320.02
  • Pivot
    17.93
  • S117.52
  • S216.68
  • S316.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.9918.46
  • 1025.5419.07
  • 2026.4720.4
  • 5031.323.4
  • 10032.9225.68
  • 20024.9725.78

ASL Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
5.4815.5535.3430.9043.52117.2061.14
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
3.054.6312.8822.2686.00298.2481.25
8.9527.1488.12166.71243.141,415.84457.03
2.27-0.4112.7719.0119.5988.5288.52
1.23-12.748.458.98-2.86240.6048.13
-1.58-17.57-16.6716.88138.331,347.65506.69
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

ASL Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

ASL Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Oct, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About ASL Industries Ltd.

ASL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36900WB1992PLC099901 and registration number is 099901. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jayshree Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Lodha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murari Lal Khandelwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on ASL Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ASL Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of ASL Industries Ltd. is ₹19.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ASL Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ASL Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of ASL Industries Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ASL Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASL Industries Ltd. is ₹18.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ASL Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASL Industries Ltd. is ₹31.35 and 52-week low of ASL Industries Ltd. is ₹16.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data