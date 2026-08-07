What is the share price of Asian Warehousing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Warehousing is ₹33.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Asian Warehousing? The Asian Warehousing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Warehousing? The market cap of Asian Warehousing is ₹11.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Warehousing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Warehousing are ₹34.70 and ₹32.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Warehousing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Warehousing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Warehousing is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Asian Warehousing is ₹29.10 as on .

How has the Asian Warehousing performed historically in terms of returns? The Asian Warehousing has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, -1.48% for the past month, -8.9% over 3 months, -24.47% over 1 year, 23.86% across 3 years, and 25.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Warehousing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Warehousing are 50.81 and 0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global