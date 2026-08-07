Here's the live share price of Asian Warehousing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asian Warehousing
|-0.03
|-1.48
|-8.90
|-9.50
|-24.47
|23.86
|25.27
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asian Warehousing has declined 24.47% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Warehousing has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.35
|34.32
|10
|34.73
|34.45
|20
|34.6
|34.63
|50
|35.38
|35.08
|100
|35.63
|35.68
|200
|36.74
|37.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asian Warehousing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Asian Warehousing - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results.
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Asian Warehousing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Asian Warehousing - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Leave And License Agreement.
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Asian Warehousing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, July 02, 2026 For Entering Into A Le
|May 30, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Asian Warehousing - Non-Applicability Of Related Party Transaction Provisions Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
Source: Dion Global
Asian Warehousing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403MH2012PLC230719 and registration number is 230719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Warehousing is ₹33.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Warehousing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asian Warehousing is ₹11.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Warehousing are ₹34.70 and ₹32.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Warehousing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Warehousing is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Asian Warehousing is ₹29.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Warehousing has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, -1.48% for the past month, -8.9% over 3 months, -24.47% over 1 year, 23.86% across 3 years, and 25.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Warehousing are 50.81 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global