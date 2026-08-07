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Asian Warehousing Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIAN WAREHOUSING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Asian Warehousing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.99 Closed
0.59₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asian Warehousing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.27₹34.70
₹33.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.10₹50.00
₹33.99
Open Price
₹34.70
Prev. Close
₹33.79
Volume
781

Source: Dion Global

Asian Warehousing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asian Warehousing		-0.03-1.48-8.90-9.50-24.4723.8625.27
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asian Warehousing has declined 24.47% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Warehousing has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Asian Warehousing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asian Warehousing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.3534.32
1034.7334.45
2034.634.63
5035.3835.08
10035.6335.68
20036.7437.38

Source: Dion Global

Asian Warehousing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asian Warehousing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asian Warehousing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTAsian Warehousing - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results.
Jul 07, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTAsian Warehousing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTAsian Warehousing - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Leave And License Agreement.
Jul 02, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTAsian Warehousing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, July 02, 2026 For Entering Into A Le
May 30, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTAsian Warehousing - Non-Applicability Of Related Party Transaction Provisions Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req

Source: Dion Global

About Asian Warehousing

Asian Warehousing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403MH2012PLC230719 and registration number is 230719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhavik Bhimjyani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Asha Yogesh Dawda
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Jayantilal Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Vijay Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Asian Warehousing Share Price

What is the share price of Asian Warehousing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Warehousing is ₹33.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asian Warehousing?

The Asian Warehousing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Warehousing?

The market cap of Asian Warehousing is ₹11.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Warehousing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Warehousing are ₹34.70 and ₹32.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Warehousing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Warehousing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Warehousing is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Asian Warehousing is ₹29.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asian Warehousing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asian Warehousing has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, -1.48% for the past month, -8.9% over 3 months, -24.47% over 1 year, 23.86% across 3 years, and 25.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Warehousing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Warehousing are 50.81 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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