Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Asian Warehousing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASIAN WAREHOUSING LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.04 Closed
1.980.64
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asian Warehousing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.04₹33.04
₹33.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.02₹32.40
₹33.04
Open Price
₹33.04
Prev. Close
₹32.40
Volume
720

Asian Warehousing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.04
  • R233.04
  • R333.04
  • Pivot
    33.04
  • S133.04
  • S233.04
  • S333.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.5231.13
  • 102.2629.26
  • 201.1325
  • 500.450
  • 1000.230
  • 2000.110

Asian Warehousing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.32113.71199.82199.82199.82199.82199.82
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

Asian Warehousing Ltd. Share Holdings

Asian Warehousing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asian Warehousing Ltd.

Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others

Management

  • Ms. Asha Dawda
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manohar Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Asian Warehousing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Warehousing Ltd.?

The market cap of Asian Warehousing Ltd. is ₹11.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Warehousing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asian Warehousing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Asian Warehousing Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asian Warehousing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Warehousing Ltd. is ₹33.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Warehousing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Warehousing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Warehousing Ltd. is ₹32.40 and 52-week low of Asian Warehousing Ltd. is ₹11.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data